Kansas baseball traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for a matchup against Air Force on Tuesday. The Jayhawks came into the contest with a 16-23 record, looking to bounce back from three-consecutive losses against Big 12 Conference rival Oklahoma. The Jayhawks lost to the Falcons 18-8.
Kansas' offense got into the scoring column early in the top of the first inning when sophomore infielder Maui Ahuna doubled to left-center to score redshirt sophomore infielder Zac Cox. Two batters later, redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw doubled down the line, scoring Ahuna and giving Kansas a 2-0 lead.
Redshirt freshman outfielder Jack Hammond singled to the left side on the next at-bat. Upshaw scored and the Jayhawks led by three.
The first three batters for Air Force loaded the bases before Kansas walked in a run. The following batter, the Falcons tacked on another run on a fielder's choice, making the score 3-2.
Kansas got its lead runner on base on a single from redshirt freshman infielder Ryan Callahan to left-center in the top of the second inning. Later in the inning, sophomore infielder Tavian Josenberger singled through the left side, driving in an RBI and extending the Jayhawks' lead back to two runs.
Two more batters reached in the top of the second for Kansas, and with two outs, redshirt senior Nolan Metcalf singled up the middle, scoring a run and giving the Jayhawks a 5-2 lead.
Air Force came out swinging in the bottom of the second, putting three runners on base. Senior outfielder Gabriel Garcia tripled to left-center with one out, emptying the basepaths and knotting the score at five.
The next batter drove a sacrifice fly to deep right field, scoring Garcia and giving Air Force its first lead of the day at 6-5.
The Falcons created some two-out magic in the bottom of the third after a walk, stolen base and a single. Sophomore infielder Sam Kulasingam then doubled to left center, scoring both runners and extending the Falcon’s lead to three.
Kansas answered with a two-out rally of its own in the top of the fourth. Metcalf doubled to right-center with two aboard and two outs, scoring two and cutting the lead back to one. Upshaw cranked a double to right-center on the next at-bat to level the game at eight runs apiece.
Air Force’s bats stayed hot in the bottom of the fourth. Senior catcher Braydon Altorfer doubled to left with the bases loaded to give the Falcons a two-run lead. The following two batters each brought home an RBI, giving Air Force a 12-8 advantage.
The Falcons kept the scoring going in the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff home run from Kulasingam. The following five batters reached for the Falcons, scoring four more runs, giving them a 17-8 lead. Sophomore infielder Aerik Joe reached on a fielder's choice with two outs, scoring another and giving Air Force a ten-run lead.
After Kansas failed to score any runs in the top of the fifth and sixth innings, the game ended via ten-run rule. Kansas looks to snap its four-game losing streak against Air Force on Wednesday, with first pitch set for 2 p.m.