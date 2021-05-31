University of Kansas football added their third transfer from Buffalo within hours Sunday night, this time being offensive lineman Mike Novitsky, according to Novitsky's Twitter page.
Novitsky became the third Buffalo player, after Eddie and Trevor Wilson, to follow new head coach Lance Leipold to KU. These players will bring much-needed help to an offensive line that ranked second to last in rushing and last in passing while allowing a conference-high 47 sacks.
Novitsky was also ranked the third-best college center by Pro Football Focus with a grade of 88.3 in 2020. After redshirting his freshman year, Novitsky became a vital part of the Buffalo line as a redshirt-freshman in 2019.
On to the next chapter of my life 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/AEXr5JSuIY— Mike Novitsky (@MikeNovits32) May 31, 2021
He started all 13 games at center while being named Academic All-MAC, and contributed to an offensive line that was named honorable mention for the Joe Moore Award as one of the top 15 offensive line units in the nation. Novitsky also helped block for an offense that rushed for a school-record 3,256 yards and allowed eight sacks, and was named to the FWAA Freshman All-American Team Midseason Watch List.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2020, Novitsky started seven games at center and was named first-team All-MAC, Academic All-MAC, a semi-finalist for the Joe Moore Award and given to the top offensive line in FBS. Additionally, he was a part of an offensive line that helped produce the second-ranked offensive in the nation in rushing yards per game (287.4) and allowed only a single sack on the season.