Many regard Allen Fieldhouse as the best home-court advantage in college basketball, and for a good reason. It holds the record for the loudest indoor arena, and there have been many missed game-winning or game-tying shots by opponents in the Bill Self era.
Whether the focus is on how Self has never lost on Big Monday, how he has lost just once to a top-five opponent, or how the crowd can flip a switch so quickly, it is clear why the arena is often talked about when discussing the great college venues.
Here is a recap of just some of the events that took place in Allen Fieldhouse this year.
Late Night in the Phog: Unveiling of national championship banner
The year had to start some way in the Fieldhouse, and Late Night in the Phog was the perfect way to turn the page toward the 2022-2023 season and honor the 2022 national championship team.
Pittsburg State: “Just load the wagon”
Another banner from the national championship season was unveiled, the sheet reading “just load the wagon,” which hung at the front of the student section. The motto from Self’s dad, who passed away during the 2022 season, will be over Self’s shoulder for the rest of his time at Kansas.
The Gorillas started the exhibition game up 12-0, to the shock of many. After the run, the Jayhawks handled them easily, winning 94-63.
Indiana: Dick Vitale returns to a standing ovation
The Jayhawks welcomed the Hoosiers into Allen Fieldhouse, but the main takeaway from the Dec 17. 84-62 win was having legendary color analyst Dick Vitale back in the building. Vitale had been out of broadcasting while he was battling cancer and returned to Allen Fieldhouse for this game.
A video of former Kansas forward Nick Collison talking about the night Vitale gave him a standing ovation called for Kansas fans to do the same for him. Vitale was overcome with emotion by the gesture from the crowd that night.
Oklahoma State takes it down to the wire
The game epitomized why Allen Fieldhouse is so hard to win in for opposing teams.
At halftime, the Cowboys led 45-30, and the Jayhawks had not done much to please the 16,300 fans that came to spend their New Year’s Eve inside the Fieldhouse. Despite this, the crowd was electric before the ball was inbounded to start the second half.
The energy transitioned onto the floor as the Jayhawks stormed back into the game. Sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. scored the game-winning basket on a perfect pass from redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr., who Self let operate without using a timeout.
Redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr.’s block at the buzzer put the stamp on the win.
Oklahoma: The comeback
Oklahoma’s 71-61 lead with 5:19 to go might have been safe in a lot of places, but not in Allen Fieldhouse. The Sooners knew they were not clear yet, and still could not do anything about it. Adams dropped a career-high 22 points, and McCullar converted a huge and-one to take the lead. The Jayhawks went on to win 79-75.
Iowa State: Adams the hero again
The Jayhawks celebrated 125 years of Kansas basketball on the day and gave the former players in the building a great performance. Adams scored another game-winning bucket, this time leaving more than 10 seconds on the clock.
That allowed Iowa State senior guard Caleb Grill a chance at a game-winning three in his home state. However, the Wichita native’s shot was no good, leading to a 62-60 Kansas win. Freshman guard Gradey Dick, also from Wichita, led Kansas with 21 points.
When the Jayhawks lose big in Allen Fieldhouse, people notice. The Jayhawks simply could not right the ship versus the Horned Frogs. The 83-60 loss was ugly all-around for Kansas. Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson scored 30, but the performance was largely ignored.
Kansas State: Jam-packed
Some students were forced out of the building (with compensation) for the second Dillon’s Sunflower Showdown of the year. The first game saw Kansas lose to Kansas State in overtime, which prompted many fans to attend the rematch. The Jayhawks captured revenge handily behind Harris’ 18, winning 90-78.
Baylor: Best half all year?
The Jayhawks went down by as many as 17 in the first half against the Bears. After ESPN’s College Gameday came and did its show in Allen Fieldhouse that morning, it appeared the Bears might spoil the fun.
The problem was that the Bears were in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks flipped the script and outscored Baylor by 29 in the second half. When Dick made the go-ahead three, the crowd's roar may have been the loudest it got all year. The Jayhawks showed explosiveness in front of a national audience in an 87-71 win.
Texas Tech: Senior night
For McCullar, everything came full circle, facing his former team in his last home game as a college basketball player. He put together a solid 14-point, nine-rebound night to close out his time in Allen Fieldhouse.
For Wilson, a long speech gave way after the 67-63 win. He thanked just about everyone during his senior speech that followed, leading the Jayhawks with 21 points.
The two seniors and the rest of the Kansas team clinched at least a share of the Big 12 Conference title.
While the home portion of the schedule is over for the Jayhawks, they hope to start next season’s events in Allen Fieldhouse the same way they did at Late Night in the Phog earlier this year. They will continue their quest to do so on March 4 at 3 p.m. versus Texas on ESPN.