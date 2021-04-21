Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced last Friday that the national search for a new head football coach will begin. With that being said, here is an updated list of three names that could be in the running for the job and who will likely be the next head coach at KU.
Emmett Jones
Jones was named the interim head coach on March 11 and has since been leading the Jayhawks throughout spring practice. One thing is for certain with Jones: the players love him and want him to be the head coach.
Previously, Jones was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at KU for two years. Jones also worked in high school athletics for 14 years and his first job in college athletics was as director of player development for Texas Tech in 2015. Jones then served as wide receivers coach for the Red Raiders from 2016-2018 before coming to Kansas.
While Jones has no experience as a coordinator, he is still a capable coach. Goff said Jones would be a candidate in the process and noted that Jones has been “outstanding” in his current interim role. The energy that Jones brings and the support he has from the players may end up getting him the position.
Jeff Monken
If Goff and Kansas are going the route of hiring an experienced, program-building coach — Monken may just be the man for the job. Monken has spent the last seven seasons as head coach of Army and has found success.
Monken is a triple-option coach and led Army to its first ever 11-win season in 2018. Monken’s previous coaching stops include special teams coordinator at Navy (2002-2007) and Georgia Tech (2008-2009), as well as head coach at Georgia Southern from 2010-2013. At Georgia Southern, Monken posted a 38-16 record and upset Florida on the road 26-20 in his final season.
Monken is a proven program builder and may be exactly what Kansas needs moving forward.
Lance Leipold
Leipold was mentioned in the last version of this story and is still a leading candidate. Leipold is the current head coach of Buffalo and is another mid-major level coach who has built sustained success. In five seasons at Buffalo, Leipold has led the Bulls to a 37-33 record, the program’s first ranking inside the AP Top 25, and is also a two-time MAC Coach of the Year.
Previously, Leipold was a quarterback at Wisconsin-Whitewater and graduated in 1987. Leipold went on to be the head coach of Wisconsin-Whitewater from 2007-2014 and is considered a legend at the school.
The Jayhawks would be grabbing a quality coach and player developer if Leipold is the man hired.
Other names receiving traction: Kevin Kane, Willie Fritz, Chris Creighton