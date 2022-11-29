Kansas volleyball’s super-senior, Anezka Szabo, stumbled upon volleyball by accident.
When Szabo was a sixth grader, she signed up for volleyball because she wanted to be with her friends and it seemed “fun”. She went through the tryout process and was put on the top team with her friends.
“Yeah, I was rooting for the C team and then I made the A team and I was like ‘no way,’” said Szabo.
Throughout the season, Szabo realized she wanted to keep doing it because, “I ended up, one, being kind of good at it and, two, I really like it.”
The Sioux Falls, South Dakota native followed her friends into club volleyball. Szabo's club coach realized her potential and took the time to coach her in private lessons. He coached Szabo on the mental game and helped her embrace getting recruited.
She started getting recruited as a freshman in high school. Szabo made the national-level club team and was noticed at club tournaments. She started to go on unofficial visits with her parents and saw, for the first time, what college volleyball is all about.
Szabo’s sophomore year of high school, she was choosing between the University of Nebraska and the University of Kansas. In her junior year, she was committed to Nebraska. In Szabo’s senior campaign, she was ranked No. 34 by PrepVolleyball.com and was an Under Armour All-America honorable mention.
Szabo played for the Cornhuskers from 2017-2019, earning Academic All-Big Ten for three years, and the Sam Foltz Hero 27 Leadership Award in 2019. However, in December 2019, Szabo entered the transferred portal.
“I decided I was ready for a change and was ready for something different,” said Szabo. “I’m super thankful for my time at Nebraska and I wouldn’t change that.”
Head coach Ray Bechard and assistant coach Billy Ebel called Szabo as they knew she'd had a look at Kansas' team.
“She went to Nebraska which obviously is not a bad choice,” said Bechard. “A parent there said she wanted a larger role and we went back after her. We like her physicality, and presence, that she is a lefty. I think all those things intrigued us a second time.”
“My parents were like ‘yeah it's close and you really liked Kansas before,' so that was kind of a big reason that I was heavily looking into Kansas,” said Szabo.
Szabo and her parents came to Kansas on her unofficial visit and nothing compared.
“I was like ‘oh yeah I wanna come here’,” said Szabo. “I wanted to commit before I left campus. My dad was like ‘maybe you should sleep on it.’ I was talking to them at the breakfast table like ‘dad please’ and he was like ‘let's just wait until you leave the campus’ but as I have already taken my commitment photo by the time we left.”
Her dad, Brett Szabo, confirmed this and her mom, Stacy Szabo, was not at the unofficial visit.
“She wouldn’t wait,” said Brett Szabo. “I said we should wait for mother and talk with your mother. She goes we have to take a picture by the Jayhawk and she twitted it out.”
According to Szabo, Bechard was “speechless” when she told the staff, she was committed.
“It was,” said Bechard. “I said if I could do a cartwheel right now I would one. It was a time when we needed her. It was a key piece for us, and obviously, you can tell since she has been here we have been treading in a really good direction.”
In 2021, she made the LUV Invitational All-Tournament team, was part of the Sweet 16 run, and made friends for life.
“I think that it was really cool to see because from our 2020 to 2021 team the roster didn’t change…It was really cool to see our team on day one and then all the way to a Sweet 16 run, and I think our team getting to know each other and really embracing it off the court.”
Last spring, the volleyball team did everything together. There was a week during which the team played basketball at the Kansas recreational center together, then watched the National championship on Massachusetts Street and also made TikToks– something the team loves to do.
“It means a lot because even when I was getting recruited, one of the big things I was looking for were connections - they are really big for me and that was something I was looking for coming here, too, and it has been great getting to find that. We are such good friends. We do everything together.”
Szabo’s favorite moment of the season with her teammates was when they went to New York City and the coaches let them have an evening off. Sophomore setter Camryn Turner, junior libero Kennedy Farris and Szabo went shopping, got pizza and hot dogs, and saw Times Square and Central Park.
Szabo’s other hobby is reading, as is the rest of the team's. On the plane to Austin, Texas, the team compared all their books and wanted to know who was reading the best book. Szabo's favorite type of books are thrillers and her all-time favorite book is “Gone Girl” by KU alum Gillian Flynn.
The team is still together, even before games. They start the day with a pregame meal, which is either chicken or salmon and “which is actually really good” according to Szabo, and then they go get coffee together at Starbucks. Afterward, they come back to the gym and do lots of hair braiding, have a dance party, and hang out in the locker room.
“This is a really good spot for her,” said Stacy Szabo. “I am really glad she made it here. She has great friends and I’m really happy for her.”
Over the years, Szabo’s definition of why she likes volleyball has changed, but the relationships she has formed influenced why she wants to keep playing.
“My favorite part about playing volleyball is that it is truly a team sport. You really cannot play volleyball by yourself. Everything depends on our team working in a fluid way and so the relationships are super big for me and you can’t have volleyball without the team and the relationships.”
The postseason is coming fast and Szabo is ready to embrace it all.
“As the season is coming to a close and my time is shortening, I just really want to end on a positive note, so I am just going for it,” said Szabo. “Staying aggressive. Having an attack mindset and I am just trying to do that to bring up everyone else and show that’s the mindset we need to have if we want to make it far in the tournament and win games. I'm so grateful I chose to end at KU.”