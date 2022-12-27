Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is no stranger to the state of Kansas or the University of Kansas football program due to the time he spent as the offensive line during the 2001 season.
When asked about his time at Kansas, at first, Pittman was very upfront, saying that he “loved it,” and that it was “short.”
He would then elaborate more, saying that, “Kansas was good to me. Roy Williams was the head basketball coach there, and I loved him.” He cited being able to form a good relationship with him during his time in Lawrence.
“Being close to home where my parents could come see us play was a big deal,” the Grove, Oklahoma native said.
Pittman’s journey in the Sunflower State started with his college football playing career, where he played defensive end at Pittsburg State from 1980-83. After his playing career was over, he then went into a graduate assistant position with the Gorillas in 1984.
After some stops at the high school level in Oklahoma and Missouri, he made his way up to the Junior College level in 1991 while serving as the offensive line coach at Hutchinson Community College. He would then be promoted to head coach a year later, where he went 11-9-1 for the Blue Dragons over two seasons.
He would keep his connection to Hutchinson strong when he took the job at Arkansas ahead of the 2020 season. He hired Rion Rhoades to coach linebackers when he made the move. Rhoades played under Pittman at Hutchinson and then was the head coach there for 13 seasons leading up to his departure for Fayetteville. While Rhoades is no longer on the staff, it was clear that Pittman found value in the people around Kansas.
While the impact Kansas made on him from the past is clear, Pittman also recognizes the success that is taking place at Kansas under head coach Lance Leipold.
“Coach Leipold is a freaking great football coach,” Pittman says. He went on to compliment the turnaround that Leipold has made happen because of his coaching ability.
The Jayhawks have had a long, 14-year absence from bowl games and expect to be extra motivated ahead of the match-up. However, that does not phase Pittman, who says that “so are we,” when told that the Jayhawks would likely be extra motivated to get a win.
He looks to lead the Razorbacks to victory over the motivated Kansas squad on Wednesday in Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN.