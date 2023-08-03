Kansas men's basketball successfully opened its 2023 campaign with an exhibition trip to Puerto Rico, picking up a blowout 106-71 win over the Puerto Rico Select team on Thursday.
The game featured a couple of standout performances from sophomore guard Arterio Morris and junior forward KJ Adams.
Morris led Kansas with 20 points in his first action with the squad after transferring from Texas. The former five-star prospect added five rebounds, five assists and two steals while showing off his athleticism.
“You just gotta watch your heads,” Morris said of the athletic potential of this group. “It’s the best thing I can say because everybody can catch lobs, everybody’s got a lot of athleticism so I feel like you just gotta watch your heads. You never know what angle we’re coming from.”
The team as a whole showed that they could be very athletic, getting out and running in transition. The Jayhawks scored 34 points off 24 Puerto Rico turnovers, along with 35 of their points coming on the fast break.
“We’re not gonna normally get that many points in transition off misses,” Self said postgame. “But we did a really good job of playing fast and getting out and running.”
Adams was Kansas’ second-leading scorer with 19 points. He also showed off his hops catching multiple lobs and driving to the rim.
“I think I’m a bit healthier,” Adams said on if he feels more athletic. “I’m taking care of my diet and doing the things I need to do. But I think I just feel better as a player, and I think it’s showing right now.”
He even stepped out and knocked down a three. Adams was 0-for-4 from downtown in his last two seasons but hopes to make the jump shot a bigger part of his game this year.
“If I’m open, yes,” Adams said on if he would shoot more threes. “But I’d like to get it to a lot of people that can make a better percentage of threes than I can.”
Three-point shooting as a whole has been one of the major question marks surrounding this Kansas team. The Jayhawks did a good job of answering this question on Thursday, making 13 of their 31 attempts from beyond the arc, led by a trio of newcomers. Morris made three of his five attempts, while guard Nicolas Timberlake shot 2-for-4 from downtown, and freshman guard Elmarko Jackson made three of his four three-pointers. Timberlake finished with eight points, and Jackson added 13.
“The guys that are going to shoot the majority of the threes actually made a pretty decent percentage,” Self said.
Senior center Hunter Dickinson scored 13 points and brought down six rebounds in his debut in the crimson and blue but was inefficient at times, making six of his 13 attempts. It was another classic game from redshirt senior guard Dajuan Harris, who only scored two points but dished out nine assists and picked up four steals.
Up next for Kansas on the exhibition trip is a game against the Bahamian national team on Aug 5. The Bahamian national team’s roster features NBA talent, with Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones, and Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield all confirmed to play. Hield famously dropped 46 points against Kansas in a triple-overtime loss to Kansas back in 2016.
“You’re looking at playing at least three quality NBA guys,” Self said. “So this could be a long night in a lot of ways but it’ll be good for us. We need to be able to go against high-level competition.”
Saturday’s tipoff is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on kuathletics.com.