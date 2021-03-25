Column
What was an odd year for Kansas men’s basketball has finally come to an end, and now, it’s time to reflect on the season. Here’s a look at some postseason awards and explanations from associate sports editor Jacob Polacheck for each Kansas men’s basketball player.
Senior guard Marcus Garrett
Polacheck’s award: Lockdown Defender Award
Is there a better defender in college basketball than Garrett? You’d be hard-pressed to find one.
The 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year had another phenomenal defensive season, posting career-highs in steals (1.6) and blocks (0.3) while being named a semifinalist for the 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.
Redshirt senior forward Mitch Lightfoot
Polacheck’s award: Super Senior Award
If you thought former forward Perry Ellis was at Kansas for a long time, wait until you meet Lightfoot.
Lightfoot made his college commitment to Kansas on October 24, 2015, and first joined the team for the 2016 season. We’ve seen four-year KU players, but Lightfoot is doing something rarely seen in college basketball.
Senior guard Chris Teahan
Polacheck’s award: Fan Favorite Award
He doesn’t play very much, but when Teahan does, the crowd is right behind him. He might not have the greatest impact on the game (unless you’re a gambler), but don’t tell the fans that.
When he checks in, you can hear the “TEAHAN” chants from miles away.
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji
Polacheck’s award: Most NBA Ready Award
Take one look at Agbaji and you’ll wonder, how is this dude not already in the league?
While he’s been inconsistent at times, Agbaji’s ability to score (14.1 points) and hit from outside (37.7% from 3PT) should have NBA scouts salivating.
Junior forward David McCormack
Polacheck’s award: Most Valuable Player Award
McCormack didn’t lead Kansas in scoring or rebounding, but when you watch the Jayhawks play, you know that this offense runs through one guy.
“We’re at our best when we can play through David,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said after Kansas’ regular season finale against UTEP.
With averages of 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 block per game, there’s no one that was more valuable to this team than “Big Dave.”
Junior guard Tyon Grant-Foster
Polacheck’s award: Highest Ceiling Award
Grant-Foster didn’t get much playing time this season, averaging 8.1 minutes per game and only 3.1 points, but give him some time and he could be lethal.
Give Self a full offseason to get Grant-Foster integrated in this offense and we might see a new high-flying guard in Lawrence.
Sophomore guard Christian Braun
Polacheck’s award: Be Patient Award
After the way Braun finished the 2019-20 season, expectations were through the roof for 2020-21, but give it time.
In Braun’s first year as a full-time starter, he improved in nearly every category, averaging 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Yes, he had his struggles, but not without some improvement.
Sophomore guard and forward Tristan Enaruna
Polacheck’s Award: Most Underrated Award
If the Kansas State game on Feb. 2 was any indication, Enaruna has the talent to be a valuable contributor.
If it weren’t for his COVID-19 issues at the end of the season, we might be talking about Enaruna as a potential breakout candidate for 2021-22.
Sophomore guard Michael Jankovich
Polacheck’s Award: Secret Weapon Award
Walk-on Jankovich hardly saw the court this season, but that might be a tactic by Self to keep his cards close to his vest.
Could we see Jankovich emerge as an X-Factor off the bench next year? Who knows, but it’s worth pondering.
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson
Polacheck: Rebound King Award
If you would’ve told me Wilson was going to lead this team in rebounds as a redshirt freshman, I would’ve called you crazy.
But here we are, the 2020-21 season has come to a close and Wilson averaged 7.9 rebounds per game, nearly two more rebounds than the 6-foot-10 McCormack.
If you need someone to go up and get a board, Wilson is your guy.
Redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris Jr.
Polacheck’s award: Quickest Hands Award
Doing his best Garrett impression at the end of the season, Harris loves to show off his swiping ability.
From his four-steal performance in the Big 12 tournament against Oklahoma to his four-steal emergence against Kentucky early in the season, Harris proved he’s the guy to look to when you need to force a turnover.
Freshman guard Bryce Thompson
Polacheck’s award: Sixth Man of the Year Award
Despite dealing with injury issues throughout, Thompson started to come into his own at the end of the season.
Averaging 17.1 minutes per game, Thompson posted averages of 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists as he continued to improve throughout the year.
Freshman guard Latrell Jossell
Polacheck’s award: Best Hair Award
How could I not give out a best hair award? Jossell has the locks to at least gain some attention in the coming years.
Freshman forward Gethro Muscadin
Polacheck’s award: “How did we not know about him earlier?” Award
In the near future, people will be asking, “How did we not know about Muscadin earlier?” And rightfully so.
With his length and size, it’s only a matter of time before we see him break out.
This year was a great opportunity for Muscadin to hone in on his game and develop into a major contributor down the line.