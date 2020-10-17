Kansas volleyball travelled to Norman, Oklahoma, to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the second match of a two-match series, where the Jayhawks were swept 3-0 Saturday.
The first set brought a lot of competition between the two teams, but it was Oklahoma that ended up taking the set 28-26. The Jayhawks started strong, opening with a 5-0 set lead before the Sooners came back, tying things up 17-17 late in the set.
After that, it was a race to the finish, with both sides battling. The set went into extra points, with Oklahoma coming out on top. Freshman outside hitters Kim Whetstone and Ayah Elnady led Kansas with four kills each in the set.
The second set was a similar story, with the Sooners taking a 25-22 set win to lead the Jayhawks 2-0. The Sooners were able to still secure the set win despite making more attack and service errors in the set.
Kansas committed two service errors compared to Oklahoma’s four, and five attack errors compared to the Sooners’ eight.
The third set — a 25-20 win for Oklahoma — was all that was needed to take down Kansas, sealing the match win for the Sooners.
Kansas just couldn’t control the ball well in the third set, committing another six attack errors, finishing with 21 in the match.
Kansas now falls to 1-7 on the season after dropping both matches to Oklahoma. Oklahoma freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf led the match with 14 kills for the Sooners, and Elnady led the Jayhawks with eight kills.
Kansas next faces TCU on the road Wednesday. First serve is set for 3:30 p.m.