For those traveling to Memphis, Tenn. to see the Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, the possibility for there to be an absence of water in different places exists.
The Memphis Light, Gas and Water issued a water boil advisory earlier this week in wake of freezing temperatures affecting the city.
https://twitter.com/MLGW/status/1607012370080997378?s=20&t=asC9JMwEMDXp-8uPFmkTxg\
The boil order has affected a significant amount of hotels in downtown Memphis, with many being reported to have little to no water at all. A hotel employee told the Kansan that they had to cancel reservations that were made ahead of the Liberty Bowl.
Restaurants have also resorted to handing out bottled water and have been unable to provide soft drinks.
The water issue has impacted the Jayhawks as well as they have been given water bottles to drink and brush with and told not to drink the tap water according to an article from Kansas City Star.
The issues at hand look unlikely to be solved by the end of the trip for the people being brought to Memphis for the Autozone Liberty Bowl, according to a statement from MLGW president Doug McGowen.
Despite the water issues, the Liberty Bowl is still scheduled to kick off as scheduled, the bowl announced on Monday night.
“There have been significant weather challenges throughout the country, including here in Memphis,” the Bowl said in a statement. “We can assure you that the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas will be played on Wednesday, December 28th with kickoff at 4:30 p.m.”
The Jayhawks will look to end their 14 year drought without a bowl win at that time.