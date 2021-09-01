In the final installment of our Back to Sports series, we take a look at how the new name, image and likeness rules are changing the landscape of college sports and how some Jayhawk athletes have already taken advantage of the new rules.
Back in late June, the Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA in a dispute around whether it could limit educational-related perks made to student-athletes in a unanimous decision. Not long after the ruling, the NCAA announced that it had suspended its standing rules. The result not allowed college athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness.
Super senior forward on the men’s basketball squad, Mitch Lightfoot, was one of the first athletes to take advantage of the change.
Lightfoot shared the deal on Instagram back in June, where he published his new partnership with 'GotJunk?'
“After being voted as the player with the messiest locker, I figured it was only fitting to have my first partnership be with 1-800-GOT-JUNK?” Lightfoot wrote in his post. “I can’t wait to help bring their multitude of services to the entire Kansas City area.”
Junior guard Christian Braun also posted on his Instagram not long after Lightfoot, where he also voiced his excitement for the new opportunities.
“I plan to use my platform and this new opportunity to connect and showcase brands, places, and causes I truly believe in, while always keeping community involvement and being a good representative of my team, family, and the University of Kansas at the forefront."
Over a month after the initial ruling, Kansas Athletics announced the creation of Jayhawks Ascend, a new program “designed to assist student-athletes in their journey of pursuing a degree from the University of Kansas,” according to Kansas Athletics.
“A staple of Kansas Athletics has always been putting our student-athletes in the best position to succeed, and that is our clear intention with Jayhawks Ascend,” Goff said in a press release after the announcement. “With the initialization of Name, Image and Likeness and the notoriety that comes with being a student-athlete at KU, Jayhawks Ascend will elevate our student-athletes and allow them to flourish in this new day and age in college athletics. Not only will this program assist in navigating the new NIL world, this all-encompassing educational program will help our nearly 500 student-athletes continue their pursuit of a degree while also preparing them for life after KU.”
The program is based on “four essential pillars”: Personal Brand Management, Name, Image and Likeness Protection, KU Resource Engagement, and Post KU Preparedness. You can read the Kansan's in-depth article about Jayhawks Ascend here.
Men’s basketball head coach, Bill Self, and football head coach, Lance Leipold, both weighed in on the new program in July.
“Our guys are in a great position to benefit off their Name, Image and Likeness, and this program will put them at the forefront in this new day of college athletics,” Self told Kansas Athletics. “Our athletic department has put countless hours and planning into this and have done a great job making this program unique to the unbelievable resources we have here at KU.”
“Jayhawks Ascend puts us in a great position to equip our student-athletes in this time of transition to Name, Image and Likeness in college athletics,” Leipold told Kansas Athletics. “It’s a comprehensive plan that ensures the members of our team will benefit from all of the great resources at Kansas, both during their time here and in the future.”
Although college sports are just in the beginning phases of athletes being able to profit off their name, image and likeness, it’s likely that the landscape of college athletics will continue to alter for years to come as numerous athletes take advantage of their talents.