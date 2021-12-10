Kansas volleyball proved naysayers wrong all season, as the young group of women represented Kansas across their chest with pride, making it all the way to the Sweet 16 – just the third time in program history.

But Thursday afternoon, when the Jayhawks faced an experienced Pittsburgh Panthers team that finished just shy of the Final Four a season ago, a lack of team depth and maturity for Kansas proved to be a difference-maker in the straight-set loss.

“We jumped on them pretty good in the first set, but you didn’t see a lot of panic or anxiety on their side,” said coach Ray Bechard.

Bechard, referencing the 8-3 lead that the Jayhawks jumped out to early and the resiliency of the Panthers. Prior to the Sweet 16 match, KU hadn’t dropped the first set in either of the first or second rounds of this year’s tournament, but that changed against Pitt.

The Panthers called a timeout to regroup and dominated Kansas from there on out. Midway through the opening set, KU got shutout over the course of a 10-point scoring run from Pitt, which broke the set open to its advantage.

Three Panthers registered above a .500 hitting percentage throughout the entirety of the match: senior middle blocker Serena Gray [.636], fifth-year right-side Chinaza Ndee [.632] and junior middle blocker Chiamaka Nwokolo [.571].

“Mostly just to start hitting the ball and balance,” said Pittsburgh coach Dan Fisher on what he told his team in the timeout. “I think we were a little too juiced, and we need to improve on that. We were a little bit like that in the previous two rounds. Yeah, we got to take the court a little more poised.”

Bechard commented on the depth and balance that Pittsburgh displayed.

“Their 6-2 system, we haven’t seen a lot of that in our league,” Bechard said. “So physicality in different places, they could kind of get matchups they wanted, because they had good arms on the right side, good arms in the middle, good arms on the left. So that offensive balance, I think, was pretty complete.”

Despite the one-sided affair, Fisher praised Kansas for its ability to control the middle and said his team didn’t really have an answer for them, although he thought they limited the outside pretty well.

In the middle primarily stood sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford and senior middle blocker Rachel Langs, who combined for 13 kills and a .516 hitting percentage. Yet, Crawford said Pittsburgh’s ability to run “system” was one of the challenges of defending the Panthers.

“Well one, they run a really fast offense, so it’s not something we’re used to,” Crawford said. “The fastest we’ve played against was Oregon…On top of that, they were in system a lot, which is really hard [to defend] in the middle.”

Kansas finished its season 18-12, while Pittsburgh is off to the Elite 8 with a date with Purdue on Saturday at 3 p.m.