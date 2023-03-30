Kansas women’s basketball cruised past the Washington Huskies in the Fab Four of the WNIT Tournament to clinch the championship game for the first time since 2009.
A combination of balanced Kansas attacks and relentless defense ended the Huskies' season Wednesday night. Washington shot only 24% and did not score a single three from ten attempts.
“We didn’t force it offensively," senior guard Holly Kersgieter said. "We were more focused on our defense."
The defense forced 21 turnovers and scored 24 points off them, and head coach Brandon Schinder knew that his team would have to win the off-ball challenge to prevail.
“Our attention to detail was great, our communication,” Schnieder said. “We were able to switch to disrupt a lot.”
Senior guard Zakiyah Franklin leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 14 points, along with senior center Taiyanna Jackson’s 12 points. Kersgieter and junior guard Wyvette Mayberry added 11 points each. Mayberry also tied a season-high with three steals.
The Jayhawks secured ten steals, with Mayberry snatching a season-high three steals and Kersgieter adding four of her own. They also held Washington to 36 points, a season-low for the Huskies and the lowest an opponent for the Jayhawks has scored since Kansas held Vermont to 36 points on Dec. 30, 2018.
The Jayhawks' nation shows its support as 7,229 fans packed Allen Fieldhouse, the largest crowd since 2010 and more than double the average of 2,673.
“We’ve never had that before,” Kersgieter said. “This is Allen Fieldhouse. This is being at KU.”
Allen Fieldhouse has hosted five post-season games this year and will be the site of the WNIT Final and Kansas’ last game of the season.
The Jayhawks will take on the Columbia Lions in the championship game in Allen Fieldhouse on April 1. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. on CBS.