The balanced running attack was a key component for Kansas’ 48-17 victory over Missouri State on Friday night, with all four running backs scoring a touchdown.
The Jayhawks rushed for 245 yards on the ground for the game. The leading rusher of the group was junior running back Devin Neal, who broke off for a 48-yard touchdown run to score the first Kansas touchdown of the new season. He finished the game with 94 yards on the ground.
Neal spoke about the depth at the running back position after the game.
“You see a lot of different things in each of us that led to us scoring touchdowns.” Neal said. “The sky's the limit for our room.”
Redshirt senior running back Dylan McDuffie had a 17-yard touchdown with 10:29 left in the third quarter, which was the first score of the second half for the Jayhawks.
After turning the ball over in the first half, redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. scored early in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard run. This was Hishaw’s first game since suffering a hip injury last October.
“Daniel felt terrible about putting the ball on the ground, but it was good to see him come back and make a physical run, especially with everything he’s gone through,” head coach Lance Leipold said.
Junior running back Sevion Morrison rushed for the last touchdown of the night with 4:57 minutes left in the game. Adding to the rushing total was redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean, who tied with Morrison for the second-most rushing yards on the night for Kansas with 41 yards.
Kansas will look to improve its record to 2-0 when it hosts Illinois on Friday, Sept. 8. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.