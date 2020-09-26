Kansas soccer took on Texas Tech at Rock Chalk Park Friday night, coming out on top with a 1-0 victory by way of an 80th minute goal from senior midfielder Kathryn Castro.
“Watching [Texas] Tech on tape this week from the Baylor game, they’re a very good team,” Kansas coach Mark Francis said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game.”
Coming into the match, Texas Tech was favored to win the conference in the preseason poll, with Kansas picked to finish sixth. However, Texas was also favored in the week one matchup, and Kansas managed to pull off a 1-0 win in Austin on Sept. 11.
While the late goal was enough to edge out the Red Raiders offensively, the win came on the back of consistent ball control and sturdy defense by the Jayhawks.
“We didn’t let them play their tempo of game and we really did a good job of pressuring the ball very quickly all over the field,” Francis said. “We didn’t allow them to get into their rhythm and I think that was the key [Friday].”
That ball pressure across the pitch was evident as Kansas held possession for 71% of the match. Even though Texas Tech out-shot Kansas 9-7, Kansas junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters continued her dominance in the net, picking up four saves and her 22nd career shutout.
This gives Kansas a 2-0-0 record on the season after the Jayhawks' match with Oklahoma, originally scheduled for Sept. 18, was postponed. That match has since been rescheduled for Nov. 15.
Castro said that match being moved actually created a pseudo-bye week for Kansas, which helped the Jayhawks prepare better for Texas Tech.
“I think it was a good opportunity for us to have an extra couple days for practice and getting back into a game-ready mentality,” Castro told ESPN about the week off. “Having that extra game off was probably a benefit in the long run."
The Jayhawks will next travel down the road to Manhattan for the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on Friday, Oct. 2. Match time is set for 7 p.m.