After 20 seasons as the head coach of Kansas baseball, Ritch Price announced his retirement.
Price is the winningest coach in program history with a career record of 581-558-3 in his time at Kansas. En route to those 581 career wins, Price secured the Jayhawks one Big 12 conference championship and three NCAA Regional appearances.
“Ritch Price poured his heart and soul into the Kansas Baseball program for two decades, and we are forever grateful for his significant contributions to our university, athletic department and baseball program,” Travis Goff, Director of Athletics, said. “His pride for Kansas Baseball is unmatched and he has made an indelible impact on countless young men and our program. On behalf of the entire athletic department, we wish Ritch the very best in his well-deserved retirement.”
Over his tenure at Kansas, Price had seven players make it to the Major Leagues, including pitchers Wes Benjamin, Sam Freeman, Mike Zagurski, Tom Gorzelanny, Colton Murray and Brett Bochy, and third baseman Travis Metcalf.
Price built his teams on defense — over the past ten years, Kansas has never had a fielding percentage below .965. During this stretch, Kansas led the Big 12 in fielding in both 2019 and 2021.
Along with producing Major League talent and lights out defensive teams, Price also had 12 30-win seasons and coached 250 games in the Big 12, tying him with former Texas coach Augie Garrido for the longest tenure in league history.
“Finally, I want to 'thank” all of the players that I have had the honor to coach and mentor over the past 20 years. I’ve always believed that baseball is a player’s game and I’ve always taken great pride in being a player’s coach. I’m so proud of the student-athletes who have played at KU during my tenure,” Price said. “My guys have represented our baseball program on the field, in the classroom and in our community in a first-class manner."
The search for Price's replacement begins immediately and until one is found, associate head coach Ryan Graves will serve as interim head coach.