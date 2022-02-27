With a tough matchup on the road against No. 5 Baylor, Kansas’ women’s basketball looked to upset the Bears on their home court. After going into halftime with just a four-point deficit, any hope of a comeback loomed heading into the third quarter.
Baylor's senior forward NaLyssa Smith converted an and-one layup to begin the third, pushing the lead to seven points before Kansas even touched the ball in the quarter. With the momentum leaning Baylor’s way, Kansas quickly took control and went on a run of its own and closed the deficit.
The Jayhawks went on an 11-4 run in just over three minutes of play in the third quarter to tie the game up at 43. Kansas eventually took a two-point lead, before Baylor went on a run of its own to separate and run away with the game.
“We’re a basket away in each quarter from beating a top-5 team on their home floor. Of course, we’re disappointed,” coach Brandon Schneider said.
Baylor went on an 18-9 run to close the third quarter up by seven points heading into the final period. Just when the Jayhawks got close and had a chance to increase their lead, the Bears went on a huge scoring run to take back the momentum.
What put Kansas’ comeback hopes to rest was Smith’s dominant play down the stretch. The Texas native put up a career-high 33 points and 16 rebounds in a crucial double-double effort to give Baylor a Big 12 Conference win.
“They’ve got maybe the best player in the country who, when it was time to go win the game, she made some really really big plays for them,” Schneider said.
The runs didn’t stop there, as Kansas led by eight points with 4:47 left in the second quarter; the team's biggest lead of the game. Baylor started a 16-4 run to take a four-point lead going into the half, stealing all momentum away from the Jayhawks’ solid play in the quarter.
Kansas couldn’t get enough separation on the Bears to ever get comfortable, with Baylor leading the game for 28 minutes. The Jayhawks had no answers for Smith, and the multiple scoring runs allowed, ultimately losing the game 85-77 in Waco, Texas.
This loss drops Kansas to 19-7 and 10-6 in Big 12 play, with the Jayhawks very much in contention for a spot in the NCAA tournament in March. Kansas travels back home to take on No. 11, Texas on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Coverage is on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.