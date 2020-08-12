Following several meetings Tuesday, the Big 12 conference agreed to move forward with fall sports, particularly with the 2020 football season.
The conference announced a restructured football schedule for conference play Wednesday morning, with all Big 12 games set to start Sept. 26. The conference will stick with its previously announced “9+1” format, meaning each team will play nine conference games and one non-conference game. The non-conference game must be played before Sept. 26.
All fall sports competitions will start after Sept. 1, according to a news release from the Big 12. Volleyball and soccer matches will be limited to just Big 12 opponents.
Kansas football previously announced a home game against Southern Illinois on Aug. 29. But that slot is currently empty on the Kansas Athletics website following Wednesday’s announcement.
“We are excited to be able to move forward with the updated schedule and compete this fall,” Kansas football coach Les Miles said in a Kansas Athletics news release. “We will continue to prepare for our season cautiously, while also relying on the direction and oversight of Kansas Team Health medical professionals to provide our players with a game plan that promotes their health and safety.”
The Jayhawks will play Oklahoma State (Oct. 3), Iowa State (Oct. 31), Texas (Nov. 21) and TCU (Nov. 28) at home this season. Kansas will also play Baylor (Sept. 26), West Virginia (Oct. 17), Kansas State (Oct. 24), Oklahoma (Nov. 7) and Texas Tech (Dec. 5) on the road.
Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a statement that Kansas Athletics' top priority will continue to be to "promote the health, safety and well-being of every one of our nearly-500 student-athletes." He also emphasized the need for fans to wear masks, practice social distancing and following local health department guidelines.
“We have known since the shutdown last spring that it would be a challenge to play college sports during this pandemic," Long said. "That said, we are confident the additional testing protocols instituted by the members of the Big 12 Conference will allow those student-athletes who choose to move forward and compete the ability to do so this fall."
"We will continue to follow the recommendations of Big 12 medical advisors, Kansas Team Health as well as local health officials," Long continued. "I am looking forward to seeing our football, soccer, volleyball and cross-country teams compete this fall.”
Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced Tuesday that both conferences would postpone fall sports until 2021, with hope of potentially playing football in the spring. This left some doubt as to what the other three Power 5 conferences — the ACC, SEC and Big 12 — would do.
But Wednesday’s announcement leaves the door open for college football this fall. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the conference is taking necessary precautions to “create an ideal learning and training situation during this time of COVID-19.”
“Opinions vary regarding the best path forward, as we’ve seen throughout higher education and our society overall,” Bowlsby said in a Big 12 news release, “but we are comfortable in our institutions’ ability to provide a structured training environment, rigorous testing and surveillance, hospital quality sanitation and mitigation practices that optimize the health and safety of our student-athletes.”
With the return to play, the Big 12 announced new testing protocols for COVID-19. Football, volleyball and soccer players — deemed “high contact sports” in the Big 12’s release — will receive three tests per week. Should players test positive, they will receive an EKG, troponin blood tests, echocardiogram and cardiac MRI. All non-conference opponents are expected to adhere to these guidelines, according to the release.
Both ESPN and The Athletic reported earlier this week the dangers of myocarditis, a heart condition linked to viral infections, including COVID-19. Myocarditis was found in at least five Big Ten athletes and several athletes in other conferences, according to reports. The condition can cause heart damage and cardiac arrest if left untreated or undiagnosed.
The Big 12’s new football schedule will also allow for two bye weeks per team, with the potential for a third if necessary. The Big 12 Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 12, although the schedule allows for that to be moved to a later date if necessary. Stadium capacities for home games will be determined by each member school, according to the release.
“Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome,” Bowlsby said.