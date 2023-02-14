Kansas junior catcher Lyric Moore received Big 12 Conference’s Player of the Week honors for the first week of the season.
Moore had 15 at-bats in Kansas’ five games in last week’s Candrea Classic in Tucson, Arizona. She finished the week off with a .400 batting average, 1.133 slugging percentage and three home runs, tying her for first in the Big 12. In Kansas’ walk-off win against Long Beach State on Saturday, Moore recorded the first multi-home-run game of her career, launching a two-run shot in the first and a solo blast in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game for the Jayhawks.
Moore accumulated 9 RBIs in the five games while also maintaining an on-base percentage of .471. Her 17 total bases were the most of any Jayhawk in last week’s action and rank her first in the conference in that category.
Receiving this honor, Moore is the first Jayhawk to win Player of the Week since Jennifer Marwitz did so in April 2019.
Moore and the Jayhawks will look to build on their early success and current two-game win streak in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge from Feb. 15-18 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.