The Big 12 Conference has officially extended membership invitations to BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF they announced Friday. This move comes after Oklahoma and Texas announced in July that they would be leaving the conference for the Southeastern Conference.
The announcement you’ve all been waiting for…🚨 Big 12 Extends Membership Invitationshttps://t.co/YLZFxp0N48— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 10, 2021
The expansion was unanimously approved by all of the remaining eight schools, excluding Texas and Oklahoma due to their new membership with the SEC.
“The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors this morning voted to extend membership invitations to Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati, and the University of Houston to join the Conference,” the Big 12 said in an official statement Friday. “Today’s actions were in accordance with Big 12 Conference Bylaw 1.5.2.b.3 requiring an affirmative vote of a supermajority of Directors, and was approved unanimously by the eight continuing members.”
All four schools had recently applied for membership in the Big 12, with the move for official invitations coming just days after the applications were submitted.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced that BYU would be entering the Big 12 in 2023, and the other three would be entering no later than 2024, a year before Texas and Oklahoma are slated to join the SEC.
Although the move strengthens the Big 12, it is unclear whether the University of Kansas will remain in the new-look conference, as talks of moving to the Big Ten have been rumored for almost two months now. No move is official nor imminent at this time.