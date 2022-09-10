It is almost that time. College football is back. It’s a new year, and anything can happen. The Jayhawks kicked off their season with a 56-10 victory against Tennessee Tech this past Friday. The seventh-ranked Oklahoma Sooners and Baylor Bears, the two favorites in the Big 12, also got off to a 1-0 start. Here's what you need to know about the Big 12 Conference heading into the 2022 season: defense is the story of the season. Say goodbye to shootouts, and say hello to smash-mouth football.
Kansas
Starting at the bottom, the Jayhawks are projected to finish in last place this year, which is not surprising considering that’s where the Jayhawks finished last year. Low expectations aren’t necessarily bad — there is only one way to go up. Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels was named the starter in early August, despite how the Jayhawks have designated naming their starter to game-time decisions in the past. Daniels showed flashes of his talent against Texas, going for three touchdowns against the Longhorns last year.
Defeating the Texas Longhorns the previous year was one of the only bright spots in a rather dark period of Jayhawk football. However, this year could include more of these bright spots. This past Friday, Daniels went 15-18 for 189 yards and a touchdown. The Jayhawks' ground game feasted against Tennessee Tech, with sophomore running back Devin Neal rushing for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was apparent that the running back room will split carries, but look for Neal to take a lead role this year.
Baylor
The Baylor Bears take the top spot in this year's Big 12 preseason media poll. Last year, head coach Dave Arranda led the Bears to a 12-2 record and their first Big 12 championship crown since 2014.
The Bears lost some key players, but their defensive front can give Big 12 offensive coordinators fits. The main question mark for the Bears is quarterback Blake Shapen, who beat out last year's starter Gerry Bohanon. The Bears opened their season with a dominant win against Albany, 69-10. The Bears took care of business and now look ahead to future Big 12 opponent BYU for a week two matchup against the No. 21 Cougars.
Oklahoma
Last year was the first time Oklahoma was not the Big 12 champion in seven years. This offseason, Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley left for “greener pastures” at USC. Brett Venables, previously the defensive coordinator at Clemson, was named as the replacement.
Transfer redshirt junior quarterback Dillion Gabriel was given the nod as starter, with Gabriel and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby having a history together at UCF. Regardless of the change surrounding this team, the Sooners have the playmakers necessary to reclaim their spot atop the Big 12. Expectations are high, especially with a revamped defense overseen by Venables.
This past weekend, the Sooners defeated the University of Texas El Paso 45-13. The defense didn’t live up to expectations, allowing 316 yards and 26 first downs, but the Sooners defense will look to bounce back this weekend when they square off against Kent State.
Texas
This weekend’s top game will give us a better understanding of the question: “Is Texas back?” The Longhorns will face the juggernaut that is the Alabama Crimson Tide, entering Saturday’s game as 20-point underdogs. The 1-0 Longhorns have all the talent in the world on offense with their Heisman hopeful running back Bijan Robinson. Robinson will face off against star outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Texas has the firepower on offense but lacks the strength to contend with last year’s Heisman winner, Bryce Young. Be ready for a lot of scoring this Saturday.
Kansas State
The last team is a dark horse, but the Kansas State Wildcats could make a run for the Big 12 championship this year. In his third year as head coach, Chris Klieman looks to take the next step after losing four-year starting quarterback Skylar Thompson. The Wildcats opened up their season against a solid FCS opponent in South Dakota, a team that gave the Jayhawks a run for their money early last year, but the Wildcats won in dominating fashion, 34-0. Coach Klieman had high praise for his defense in his press conference Tuesday.
“I was excited about some new players who made a couple of good plays,” Klieman said about his younger defensive starters. The Wildcats will host former Big 12 rival Missouri this weekend. This matchup should be a good gauge of where Kansas State is as a team.
Throughout the year, it is also important to keep an eye on the teams joining the Big 12 next year: BYU, Central Florida, Houston and Cincinnati. As far as this year goes, it’s anyone's game.