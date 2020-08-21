Before the Big 12 could give the green light to its member schools to proceed with football this fall, several discussions about player safety amid the coronavirus pandemic were needed.
While that decision came from Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Big 12 athletic directors and administrators, it was also important to hear from the players themselves.
The Big 12 set up a series of calls with football players from all 10 member schools to field questions, concerns and have a dialogue surrounding COVID-19 and its effect on the upcoming football season.
“We think we know what they’re thinking, but if you don’t ask you’re not treating them with the respect they deserve,” KU Athletic Director Jeff Long said last week during a Zoom call with media members. “So asking them, talking to them, getting their perspective and opinion is really what you have to, and should do, with your young people today.”
Kansas football seniors offensive lineman Chris Hughes and wide receiver Stephon Robinson were selected to participate in a series of calls with Big 12 officials and players from across the conference. Hughes and Robinson are members of Kansas football’s unity council — a group of players elected as team leaders by their peers — which played into their selection.
“They felt like me and Stephon were a great pick to represent our team and ask questions that we felt like we wanted answers to or voice the opinions and emotions that my team and other Big 12 players are feeling,” Hughes said in a Zoom call with media members Thursday. “So, it was a great honor and such a privilege to be selected.”
On the administrative side, Long said having players take part in the decision-making process was crucial in providing clarity for all involved.
“I would say with all of this, the changing schedules and the not knowing what was next was hard on them like it’s hard on all of us,” Long said. “But I do think that was a very valuable step by the Big 12 to engage our student-athletes, to have them on there.”
One thing Hughes appreciated from the calls was the transparency from Bowlsby and other Big 12 decision makers when fielding questions and concerns.
“The conversations were very open and honest,” Hughes said. “I really appreciated just the up-frontness that [the Big 12 administrators] brought to it. There was no sugarcoat, there was no, ‘Hey, we’re going to deflect and not answer this question or that question.’ It was very cut and dry, like, ‘Hey we get it, you guys want to understand it.’”
Some of those concerns included testing protocols, the upcoming season schedule and, ultimately, if it was safe to play football this fall.
Hughes said it was also understood this is a fluid process, and that all involved are still learning about COVID-19.
“With such a demanding sport like football, everybody’s like, ‘We want answers, we want answers,’” Hughes said. “But we went in like, ‘Hey, we’re ready for when you guys have answers for us, and we’re ready to play.’”
Robinson said that reassurance and commitment to player safety was crucial in pushing forward with the fall season.
“Everything seemed pretty good,” Robinson said. “They’re assuring our health officials are doing everything they can to make sure we’re safe, so I’m just going along with it.”
Following the calls, Hughes said it was reassuring and helped make the idea of playing football this fall sound more feasible.
“They were very honest and open and we really appreciated it because it helped people kind of focus on football,” Hughes said.