Kansas head coach Les Miles during the second half of Kansas vs. Iowa State football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Kansas football now has a full schedule for the 2021 season after the Big 12 released its series of conference games Thursday. 

The Jayhawks will open their 12-game season at home against South Dakota on Sept. 4 and will then travel to Coastal Carolina to play the Chanticleers for the third straight season. Kansas is 0-2 against Coastal.

Conference play will open up at home against Baylor Sept. 18, and Kansas will round out its non-conference schedule with an away game against Duke Sept. 25.

The Jayhawks are looking to have more success on the field this season after posting a 0-9 record last year. 

Kansas football coach Les Miles will be working with a new offensive coordinator Mike DeBord, both will attempt to turn around a dismal Kansas offense. 

The remaining games on Kansas’ Big 12 conference schedule are as follows: Oct. 2 at Iowa State, Oct. 16 vs. Texas Tech, Oct. 23 vs. Oklahoma, Oct. 30 at Oklahoma State, Nov. 6 vs. Kansas State, Nov. 13 at Texas, Nov. 20 at TCU, Nov. 27 vs West Virginia. 

The Big 12 championship game is set for Dec. 4 in Arlington, Texas. 

