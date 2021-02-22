The KC Sports Commission announced on Friday that they will allow 20% fan capacity for Big 12 men’s and women’s conference tournaments that are scheduled to take place March 10-14.
The news came with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announcing reduced COVID-19 restrictions.
One of the major changes for this year’s tournament will be no Fan Fest on Grand Boulevard and no pep rallies in the Power and Light district. There will be mask requirements as well as social distancing measures in place for the tournaments, and tickets will go on sale soon. Fans will also get notes prior in regards to health and safety protocols before attending.
Coach Bill Self found out the news in a media availability Monday and seemed excited to have people in attendance.
“At least we will have some atmosphere there,” says Self. "I guess that is fairly consistent with what the NCAA is doing for their tournament although there is 25%. I’m happy about that although I did not know that positively until today.”
The Jayhawks will prepare for their next game Tuesday night against Texas. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. from Austin and will air on ESPN.