Kansas volleyball closed a two-game series on Saturday with a resilient 3-2 win against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.
The Jayhawks began the first set sloppily and had difficulty finding a rhythm as the Red Raiders had a .300 hitting percentage. The Jayhawks had a .091 hitting percentage, and only 10 kills with an ace from super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser, ultimately losing 25-19.
Texas Tech took control of the second set, winning 25-14. The Red Raiders had a stellar .562 hitting percentage compared to the Jayhawks .097, only a .06 improvement from the previous set. Mosser and freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien had one ace each and four blocks to give the Jayhawks momentum, but the Red Raiders quickly shut the Jayhawks down.
“We played a very quality team that was lights out the first half match tonight,” Kansas coach Ray Bechard said.
The Jayhawks came out aggressive to deliver the third set win to keep them in the game, 25-22. The Jayhawks had three crucial blocks and a combined 15 kills by redshirt senior outside hitter Anezka Szabo, Bien, senior middle blocker Rachel Langs, and sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford. Kansas had a team-high .342 hitting percentage and a service ace.
Entering the fourth set, Kansas had the momentum and capitalized to win, 25-15. The Jayhawks had a combined five service aces by Mosser, sophomore libero Molly Schultz and Bien. The Jayhawks had a .276 hitting percentage compared to the Red Raiders’ .133 hitting percentage.
During the fifth set, the score went back and forth until the Jayhawks took control and won 15-9. Mosser delivered the final blows with two aces, then two blocks from Langs and Szabo, and a kill by Szabo ended the match.
Bien ended with a career-high 16 kills and five service aces. Mosser had 17 digs, and the team had a season-high 11 service aces. Sophomore setter Elise McGhie had 41 assists to end the night.
“Everyone was great, and Elise was great running the offense,” Bechard said. “Crawford was great coming off the bench. Our serving was outstanding, and our passing was consistent. The bench on the road was really, really a bright spot. When things weren’t going well, the bench was enthusiastic and kept us going.”
The victory extended the Jayhawks’ win streak to eight games.
The Jayhawks improve to 10-3 as they take on Iowa State on Oct. 1 at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas. The first serve is scheduled for 4 p.m.