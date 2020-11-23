Just like in years past under coach Bill Self, Kansas men’s basketball will look for significant contributions from its post players this season.
Junior forward David McCormack will be the main target and scoring source down low for Kansas. The 6-foot-10 forward from Norfolk, Virginia, started 18 games last season, averaging 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
Although he already had the second best field goal percentage on the team, behind then-senior center Udoka Azubuike, McCormack has continued to improve offensively during this offseason.
“I think he can score on the block, but he can score facing [the basket] too. He's got a nice touch,” Self said about McCormack. “From what we've seen so far, he's going to be a big source of our offensive output based on how I see us playing, and playing through our bigs as much as we'd like to.”
But McCormack won't have to hold down the post on his own. Senior forward Mitch Lightfoot will supplement McCormack as the second big for Kansas.
“Me and David talked about the 5 spot,” Lightfoot said, “about being able to hold that spot down and give our team the production it needs, whether he's out there or I’m out there.”
Lightfoot, who redshirted last season, said he is excited to get back on the court for his senior season.
"I’m ready for [the upcoming season] to be here," Lightfoot said. "It's been a long year and a half coming. Obviously I learned a lot during my redshirt year.”
Currently, the Jayhawks see no pre-determined minute restrictions between the two big men. Although Self described McCormack as “the best performer up to this point in the gym,” he still sees Lightfoot getting on the court pretty often.
“We need those guys to give us at least 37 to 43 minutes [each game]," Self said. "However it breaks down, they’re going to get their respective minutes regardless."
Self added that freshman forward Gethro Muscadin, who also stands at 6-foot-10, would receive limited minutes, and could play more based on foul situations. Muscadin comes to Kansas as the 17th-ranked center in the nation for the class of 2020.
"But the bottom line is, one of [McCormack or Lightfoot] needs to be in there to anchor [the offense],” Self said.
Kansas will open the season against No. 1 Gonzaga in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thanksgiving Day. Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m.