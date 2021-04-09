Kansas baseball will be squaring off against conference rival, Oklahoma this weekend in Norman for a three-game series against the Sooners.
The Jayhawks got back on track Tuesday by sweeping Texas Southern in their two-game doubleheader series against Texas Southern. Offense came in bunches while outplaying Southern in almost every facet of the game.
It was great to see the Jayhawks back at full strength in their midweek series when freshman shortstop, Maui Ahuna made his return. Ahuna was out with a day-to-day undisclosed injury that kept him sidelined for about a week, and it was imminent that the Jayhawks missed their team leader in batting average routing Southern by multiple runs in both games.
Oklahoma on the other hand is a completely different animal, and the Jayhawks have struggled against Big 12 play far this season. With a conference record of 1-5, it is essential that Kansas gets some wins this weekend to improve its chances to compete with other Big 12 schools come May.
The Sooners have been streaky this season with a 14-14 record, and a signature 8-5 win at #2 Arkansas earlier in the season. As of late, they have not been playing their best baseball but are always dangerous with a player like redshirt junior first baseman, Tyler Hardman in the lineup.
Hardman is one of the best hitters in the Big 12 with a conference leading .468 batting average and 1.346 OPS this season. He has been playing his best since the start of Big 12 play and has been absolutely torching opposing pitchers. He will be someone that Kansas baseball coach Ritch Price will be circling on the lineup card come this weekend and be a focal point on defense.
Kansas has had some amazing starting pitching this season behind one of the best in the Big 12. Redshirt junior right-hander, Cole Larsen has led the charge for the Jayhawks and is putting up numbers. Larsen is third in the Big 12 in ERA and strikeouts this season and has been dominant in just about every start.
Larsen has been second in rotation to redshirt senior right-hander, Ryan Cyr who had one of his best outings of the season last Thursday against No. 4 Texas. After setting his career high in strikeouts on opening night against South Dakota State, Cyr took a step back, but got back on the right track last start. He will be opening the series today against Oklahoma and will hopefully carry that momentum into this weekend.
It should be a hard fought three-game series against the Sooners this weekend especially considering that Kansas has struggled against lefties this season. The Jayhawks record against left-handers is 3-6 and Oklahoma has two lefty starters in rotation. Hopefully it shouldn’t be too much for the Jayhawks to handle, and it shouldn’t be if their starters do what they have been doing all season.
The first game of the series will be played today at 6:30 p.m., the second on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and then the third on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.