Kansas men’s basketball freshman guard Bryce Thompson is expected to return to the lineup at some point this season, Kansas coach Bill Self said Wednesday.
Thompson is currently recovering from a broken finger, which he underwent surgery for on Jan. 14.
“Oh yes, yes, no question, no question [Thompson will return],” Self said during a media availability Wednesday. “Now we don’t know [when exactly that will be]. It was two weeks [Thursday] that he had surgery and we knew positively that there would be no chance of him doing anything prior to two weeks. [We are] hopeful he could be shooting by three weeks.”
Thompson, who missed three games with a lower back injury before returning to play against Oklahoma State on Jan. 12, suffered a broken right index finger during a scramble for a loose ball in the second half against the Cowboys. Thompson had surgery on his finger two days later on Jan. 14.
Self said Thompson is still on schedule with his recovery, but "hasn’t done anything yet except rehab."
“We’re still on point to have him back still with at least four weeks left in the season, hopefully the regular season,” Self said. “I guess it would be closer to three weeks probably, to the regular season, depending on how many games are canceled between now and then and how long the season is extended.
“But the way it’s scheduled now, I think the season is over at the very end of February, Feb. 27,” Self continued. “So we hope to have him back at least a couple of weeks prior to then.”
Thompson, the 6-foot-5, 188-pound freshman shooting guard from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is averaging 5.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.6 steals per game in 10 games played this season.
Kansas is set to take on TCU in Allen Fieldhouse Thursday at 7 p.m.