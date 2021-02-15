With the nation’s No. 38-ranked recruiting class in 2021, according to 247Sports, Kansas men’s basketball is having a difficult time bringing in the top recruits that they have in previous years.
Within the past year, Kansas has missed out on a number of top recruits including 2021 prospects Kendall Brown (Baylor), J.D. Davison (Alabama), Matthew Cleveland (FSU) and Sam Ayomide (Memphis), among others.
A primary reason for Kansas’ lack of success on the recruiting trail surrounds the current NCAA investigation into the KU program.
“Obviously we’ve got an additional thing going on that’s certainly impacted us to date and probably will until there’s a conclusion,” Kansas coach Bill Self said during a media availability Monday.
Kansas is currently under investigation in an infraction case handled by the newly founded Accountability Resolution Process after being charged by the NCAA with five Level 1 violations, including a lack of institutional control, against the men’s basketball team.
Kansas men’s basketball coaches Bill Self and Kurtis Townsend have been directly named in the case, with both consistently refuting each of the Level 1 violations.
“Our playing field has been more difficult recruiting against what we normally recruit against just because we have the NCAA situation hanging over our heads,” Self said. “That’s what’s made recruiting difficult for us.”
Self is ‘hoping there’s a conclusion sooner rather than later’ regarding the investigation.
“No, I don’t have any resolution on that,” Self said. “I’m not known on all that stuff. You probably know the timeline based on what’s become semi-public as well as anybody. I’m hoping there’s a conclusion sooner rather than later, but I’m still thinking it will be probably late summer or early fall.”
Self said that there’s ‘no question’ that the allegations have impacted recruiting.
Another added wrinkle to Kansas’ difficulties in recruiting is the situation surrounding COVID-19.
Due to the pandemic, the NCAA Recruiting Dead Period is currently extended through April 15, 2021, meaning that college coaches are unable to see high school prospects play live in-person.
Self said that it's very frustrating, but since it's a level playing field, he doesn't see a problem with it.
“As far as it being difficult, maybe more difficult as far as maybe you’re rolling the dice a little bit more on some kids because you haven’t had the chance to get to know them as well, except via calls, those sorts of things,” Self said. “As long as everybody has the same rules, I don’t see it being near as big a deal from a level playing field.”