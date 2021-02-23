After Kansas men’s basketball’s Dec. 13 matchup with Tarleton State was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the opponent’s program, the Jayhawks have the opportunity to add one game to their schedule.
“I actually think that we’re considering trying to schedule a game,” coach Bill Self said during a media availability Monday. "In order to do that --- and we have to get on it immediately -- but in order to do that, they have to fit the testing protocols before they could come here, which won’t be simple because we’re not going to risk anything."
Self said nothing has been determined yet, but in a perfect world, it would likely be scheduled for Thursday, March 4.
“That would kind of be like halfway between when we last played and when the tournament’s actually starting and give us plenty of time to rest and prepare,” Self said. “That would be what I would be thinking, but nothing’s been decided yet, even though we need to get on it.”
No. 17 Kansas men’s basketball currently sits at 17-7 overall with an 11-5 record in Big 12 play with upcoming games against Texas (Feb. 23) and Baylor (Feb. 27) before the Big 12 Tournament.
The 2021 Big 12 Tournament is set to take place March 10-13 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.