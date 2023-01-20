Redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar has struggled offensively lately, with the most recent showing coming from the Jayhawks' 83-82 loss to Kansas State.
McCullar had fouled out against the Wildcats with zero points but contributed with seven rebounds, three assists and one steal, showing he has more upside to his game.
“I love his game; I love what he gives us,” head coach Bill Self said. “He’s been a terrific addition to our program and our culture. Everything has been a positive. He’s not in jeopardy of playing less minutes.”
Although the offensive side of his game has been his biggest struggle, McCullar still brings a lot defensively to the table.
McCullar, over the last three games, has only shot 5-of-16 from the field, going 0-of-8 from 3-point-range. However, defensively over the last three games, he’s had 18 rebounds and eight steals.
“Kevin’s playing fine. He’s not playing as well, shooting the basketball,” Self said. “I do think that sometimes when you don’t make shots, it could affect other parts of your game, at least a little bit.”
Regardless of his point contribution, McCullar has been a huge asset to the Jayhawks and doesn’t have to worry about his starting role.
Putting the recent games in the past and getting ready for the next is what will be vital for McCullar.
“The bottom line is he needs to become less of a thinker and more of a reactor,” Self said. “I think, sometimes, when you go through a little bit of a rough stretch, sometimes you can think about making your next one, and as long as you’re thinking about it, the chances of it happening are not great.”
One great example McCullar can take from is his teammate, redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson, who is the leading scorer of the Jayhawks.
“He’s got to forget about everything. J-Will is a perfect example,” Self said. “J-Will can’t remember one time that he missed, and I think Kevin could become a little bit more like that, and I anticipate him becoming more like that.”
Kansas will look for McCullar’s confidence to grow as they get ready to continue a tough stretch of conference play on Saturday at home against TCU. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. on CBS.