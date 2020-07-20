Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self recently announced he will be partnering with more than 35 other collegiate men’s basketball head coaches to help kickstart the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative.
The initiative was created to provide professional opportunities for prospective underrepresented coaches and administrators. Collegiate coaches will be points of reference for participants to provide practical experience in the field, networking and build leadership skills and more. Members in the initiative will be referred to as MLI Future Leaders.
Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari and Harvard men’s basketball coach Tommy Amaker, the two co-chairs of the initiative, announced the program last Monday on ESPN’s morning show "Get Up."
“I’m all in,” Self said in a Kansas Athletics press release. “I’m proud to help launch the McLendon Foundation Minority Leadership Initiative and help provide access and opportunity to deserving minority candidates as Future Leaders.”
Both Amaker and Calipari are working to instill change in the number of minorities in positions of power in collegiate athletics.
“It was really important for me to take a step back these past few weeks and listen. Now it’s time to take action,” Calipari said. “The MLI is about access and opportunity: real-world experience and networking platforms designed to elevate talented young women and men of color who have previously been ignored by a system that lacks diversity and inclusion.”
John McLendon was the first Black student at the University of Kansas to earn a degree in physical education. After his time at KU, McLendon went on to become a coach, where he coached at five different colleges, including North Carolina Central, Hampton Institute and Tennessee State.
McLendon also coached on the United States Olympic team in 1968 and 1972, and later served as head coach of the Denver Rockets from the American Basketball Association.
McLendon was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1976 as a "contributor" and as the first Black head coach in a professional league in 2016.