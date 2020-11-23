The Bill Self era at Kansas — filled with record-breaking win streaks and multiple championships — has been supremely successful to say the least.
Self has gone 501-109 during his 17 years as Kansas men's basketball head coach, averaging 29.5 wins per year. In 2020, Self became the second-youngest coach to win 700 games in NCAA Division I men's basketball.
With those accrued wins come plenty of hardware, too, as Self has won 15 regular season Big 12 titles, eight Big 12 tournament titles and the 2008 national championship. He has more league titles than losses at Allen Fieldhouse (14).
Self has also coached 11 NBA Lottery draft picks, including former Kansas guard Andrew Wiggins (No. 1) and former Kansas center Joel Embiid (No. 3) in the 2014 NBA Draft.
The impact of Self on the Kansas men’s basketball program has been monumental over the years, setting expectations remarkably high entering each new season.
That's no different for this upcoming season. The Jayhawks finished the 2019-20 season as the No. 1 team in the nation, led by Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Garrett and Consensus All-America Second Team selections Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike.
However, with Azubuike and Dotson departing for the NBA, Self will have his work cut out for him in the 2020-21 season.
Kansas will have to face one of the toughest schedules in the nation against the likes of No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 10 Kentucky and a stacked Big 12 conference, as well as dealing with the challenges of playing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
That's forced an unorthodox method of quickly practicing "simple things" like floor spacing and ball screen defense without the time to perfect anything, Self said.
“But we’re half-assing a lot of different things right now because we haven’t gone at the rate we normally go when we move on after we conquer something," Self said during a media availability on Nov. 12. "Now we put a ton of things in and conquer nothing."
Despite these unprecedented challenges — especially with the potential threat of shutdowns due to COVID-19 — Self said his team is still preparing the best they can.
“The hard part is getting everything [implemented in practice],” Self said. “Now [the team is] just honing in and improving on everything we have in. So that will be our points of emphasis.”
Kansas will open the season against No. 1 Gonzaga in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thanksgiving Day. Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m.