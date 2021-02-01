Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self provided an update on the health of freshman guard Bryce Thompson Monday.
“I think he’s progressing nicely,” Self said during a media availability Monday.
Thompson continues to recover from a broken finger, which he underwent surgery for on Jan. 14.
“The problem is, with Bryce’s health, it’s only been 2 1/2 weeks,” Self said. “We know that we’re going to be a minimum of 3 1/2 before he can start getting back into basketball-type activity with contact, at least 3 1/2.”
Thompson, who missed three games with a lower back injury before returning to play against Oklahoma State on Jan. 12, suffered a broken right index finger during a scramble for a loose ball in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
“If there’s a thought that we would have Bryce in the next week, that would be inaccurate. Even though he’s on great schedule, but there's just a certain time frame it takes for those bones to heal,” Self said.
Last week, Self confirmed that Thompson will return to KU’s lineup at some point during the season.
Thompson, the 6-foot-5, 188-pound shooting guard from Tulsa, Oklahoma is averaging 5.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.6 steals per game in 10 games played this season.
Kansas is set to take on Kansas State in Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday at 7 p.m.