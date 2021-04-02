Kansas Athletics announced Friday morning that men’s basketball coach Bill Self has signed a lifetime contract with the program. This contract will replace his old contract, which was set to expire next March.
The new contract will be a five year agreement that will automatically add one year at the conclusion of each season.
“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Chancellor Girod, Kurt Watson, and the rest of the leadership at KU for their belief and faith in me to provide this lifetime contract,” Self said in a press release from Kansas Athletics on Friday morning. “Every day, I am reminded just how fortunate I am to lead this storied program and there truly is no place else I would rather be. I’m excited to remain your basketball coach and compete for many championships in the future.”
Self, who was first hired as the Kansas men’s basketball coach in 2003, has led the Jayhawks to 15 Big 12 regular season titles, eight Big 12 Tournament titles, three Final Fours and one National Championship in 2008. He has also won the AP Coach of the Year twice (2009, 2016) and has been named Big 12 Coach of the Year six times. Self has a career record of 522-118 at Kansas and a 729-223 head coaching career record overall.
Chancellor Doug Girod said in a statement that Coach Self has meant a lot to the Jayhawk program and he is thrilled that Self will be a coach in Lawrence for the rest of his career.
“For almost 20 years, Coach Self has embodied the spirit and tradition of the University of Kansas, leading our men’s basketball program to a national championship, 15 Big 12 titles and 17 NCAA Tournament appearances,” says Girod. “We believe in Coach Self and we believe in the future of our program under his leadership, and we are thrilled that he will continue to be a Jayhawk for the rest of his coaching career.”
Interim Director of Athletics Kurt Watson also had some kind words.
“Bill Self has meant a tremendous amount to the University of Kansas and our entire Lawrence community throughout his 18 seasons,” says Watson. “He has changed the lives of so many young men that have played for him throughout his nearly 30 years as a head coach. We are certainly proud that he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at KU in 1985 and that this new contract will ensure he finishes his coaching career here as well.”
The contract will give Self $5.41 million annually and includes a number of bonuses built in.