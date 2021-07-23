Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self announced in a statement Friday afternoon that he tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement from @CoachBillSelf pic.twitter.com/2U0EOHyOz8— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) July 23, 2021
Self planned on hitting the road Friday to watch various high school recruits in action, but now currently sits in isolation after back-to-back positive tests confirmed the diagnosis.
In his statement, Self continues to encourage people to get vaccinated and states that he believes he would be in ‘much worse condition’ if it weren’t for the vaccine.
The Kansas coach remains in high spirits; he says he is experiencing light symptoms but feels pretty good nonetheless. He thanks Dr. Magee and the Kansas Team Health staff for ‘their help and work throughout this pandemic.'
In other Kansas basketball news, transfer guard Remy Martin arrived in Lawrence this afternoon.
Welcome to the #KUbball fam, Remy!— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) July 23, 2021
