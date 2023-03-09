Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self will not be on the sidelines as the Jayhawks take on West Virginia at 2 p.m. today.
In a statement put out by KU Athletics, he will miss today’s game as he “recovers from an illness.” It also stated that Norm Roberts would assume the role of head coach for today.
Self is currently “receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System.”
The Jayhawks played their first four games of the year without Self on the sideline as he was serving a four game suspension. Kansas went 4-0 during that stretch behind Roberts, and will look to keep their assistant coach undefeated in his role as Kansas head coach.