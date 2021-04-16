Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self was chosen to be one of three presenters for Eddie Sutton at the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. The ceremony was pushed back a year due to COVID-19. Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari, and former Arkansas Razorback, Sidney Moncrief were also selected by the Sutton family to be the other two presenters.
“I was deeply touched when the Sutton family reached out to me to be a presenter,” Self told Kansas Athletics. “I spent three years with Coach Sutton and the things we do every day here at Kansas are things that he taught us and taught me.”
Self was an assistant coach under Sutton at Oklahoma State for three seasons from 1990-91 to 1992-93 before departing to become the new head coach at Oral Roberts.
“It was so special watching him galvanize the Oklahoma State community,” Self also told Kansas Athletics. “Coach Sutton brought so much joy to so many. All of his former players and coaches take great pride in his induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame.”
A Bucklin, Kansas native, Sutton played in college at then Oklahoma A&M, which later became Oklahoma State. Sutton eventually became the head coach for Creighton from 1969-1974, Arkansas from 1974-1985, Kentucky from 1985-1989, Oklahoma State from 1990-2006, and San Francisco for the 2007-08 season.
Sutton amassed 806 wins over his 37 seasons as a head coach while reaching three Final Fours at Arkansas and Oklahoma State. Sutton died last year before being able to accept his induction.
The ceremony will take place Saturday, May 15, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Sutton will be inducted along with the rest of the 2020 class including professional basketball legends such as Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett.