Kansas men's basketball freshman guard Bobby Pettiford was named North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year this past week by HighSchoolOT Honors.
Previously committed to Louisville, the South Granville product was considered one of the most talented prospects in the country before signing with Kansas in April.
Pettiford was both a four-star recruit and logged in the Top 100 Players of the 2021 Class. Last year, he averaged 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.
Following his nomination for the award, Pettiford spoke with HighSchoolOT after his arrival to KU's campus and discussed his experience at South Granville.
"It means a lot," Pettiford said. "I was coming from Durham, my parents wanted to get me out of Durham. So when I moved there, I was kind of just there. I wasn't really taking basketball as seriously."
The Kansas commit quickly found his niche, citing teammate support for getting him on the right track.
"It was great," Pettiford said. "From start to finish, I never had issues with my team or anything. It was a great group of guys. They welcomed me coming in from somewhere else."
When Pettiford reopened his recruitment in March, he saw an opportunity to take his talents to the Jayhawks' program.
Head Coach Bill Self was pleased with Pettiford's decision and is optimistic about the impact the talented prospect will have in the early stages of his career.
“We feel Bobby has a tremendous future, great up side and will make an immediate impact for us," Self commented following Pettiford's commitment. "His work ethic and drive are something I think every program hopes every player has.”
Despite arriving in Lawrence, Pettiford has been working off an ankle injury sustained in May. He is expected to return as soon as the fall semester gets underway.