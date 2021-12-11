Allen Fieldhouse plays host to one of the most notable rivalries in college basketball. The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) will take on the Missouri Tigers (5-4) in the HyVee Hoops Border Showdown.

The 270th edition of the Showdown shows no love lost between the two, despite the conference realignment that Mizzou went through in the last decade. KU leads the all-time series 174-95, winning seven of the last eight meetings.

Allen Fieldhouse saw the last game between the two, one where the Jayhawks won behind a monster block from Thomas Robinson that sent the game to overtime. Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self has noted that he is excited as anyone to revamp the rivalry and get another shot at the Tigers.

“But you know, a game like this. I mean, I can remember playing Missouri, regardless of how the seasons are going, regardless of how stale we are, or how stale they may be at that particular juncture of the season. It just seems to all go away on that one day,” Self said.

KU was ranked eighth in the latest AP Poll, behind foes Baylor and Texas, which Chris Beards team [Texas] just fell to Seton Hall. The Jayhawks lead the Big 12 in scoring offense (85.4 ppg), which is 13th nationally.

Kansas is the only school that has two starters ranked in the top five for scoring in the Big 12. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji, once leading the nation in scoring, still sits atop the Big 12 at 22.6 points per game. Junior guard Christian Braun, recently named Big 12 player of the week, also ranks in the top five with 16.8 points per game.

“Oh no, oh no, it hasn't died down,” Agbaji said when asked if the rivalry has died down. “Coach still approaches this game as he approached it in 2012. There’s still beef between us even though we haven't played or anything like that, but it still means a lot for both schools.”

As a team, the Jayhawks lead the Big 12 in field goal percentage, shooting at an impressive 51.8% clip. KU also sits atop the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.6.

A 5-4 start for Mizzou has seen losses against UMKC, Liberty, Florida State and Witchita State. Cuonzo Martin, the head coach for Mizzou, is in his fifth season in Columbia sporting a 71-60 record.

A series that dates back to 1907 has seen many undulations and tribulations throughout the years, but one thing both institutions can agree on is that they do not care for the other.

Tipoff is at 2:15 p.m. on ESPN.