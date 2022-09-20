Kansas men’s and women’s cross country both finished inside the top five in the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday. In both teams’ first traveling meet, the men’s team placed third with 54 points, and the women’s team finished fourth with 91 points.
The men’s team, who narrowly lost to Kansas State (48) and Air Force (53), was led by junior Chandler Gibbens, finishing second overall with a time of 24:10.8 in the men’s 8k race. Other members of the Kansas team ran closely together.
Sophomore Peter Walsdorf finished 13th (24:43.7), and freshman Tanner Talley finished 20th (24:55.0). Freshman Tanner Newkirk (27th) and sophomore Sam Hubert (29th) also finished inside the top 30.
The women’s team fell short to Kansas State (46), Nebraska (49), and Drake (77). The team was led by junior Lona Latema, who placed fourth overall in the women’s 5k race with a time of 17:19.0.
The rest of the Kansas team didn’t finish as high, with just two additional runners, Kenadi Kruger (17th), and Avryl Johnson (24th), cracking the top 30.
Kansas travels again on Friday, Sept. 30th, for the Gans Creek Classic, hosted by the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.