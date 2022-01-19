Kansas men’s basketball earned its fourth conference win Tuesday, after defeating Oklahoma 67-64. Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson led the team in scoring with 16 points and also recorded eight rebounds.
Junior guard Christian Braun had an excellent performance as well, scoring 15 points while connecting on three 3-point shots. The last 3-point shot ultimately won Kansas the game. Braun also recorded four rebounds.
Wilson and Braun were forced to step up when it mattered most, with super-senior Remy Martin still recovering from a knee injury and senior Ochai Agbaji banged up after hurting his wrist in the first half.
Martin returned to the court after a two-game absence with a knee injury, but didn’t see a minute of playing time in the second half. Coach Bill Self spoke on Remy’s situation, explaining why he didn’t see the floor as much as he did in the first half.
“He looked like he hadn’t practiced in two or three weeks. Or practice much. He tried to, I thought, tried to do too much early and turned it over and didn’t play very smart. In the second half, I just thought we’d be better off going with the guys that were out there.”
It seemed that Agbaji dodged a serious injury last night after he injured his left wrist. He went for a loose ball in the first half, but ran into the possession arrow timer, which forced him to leave the game for a few minutes as he got it looked at. Self was aware of the injury but didn’t know that he went into the locker room to get X-rays.
“I didn’t know that he went to the locker room. And then when he did, I said ‘where’s Ochai?’ And then the manager came back and told us X-rays were negative so he’ll be back down here at some point,” Self said. “it’s a good break for us. If he broke his wrist or something, I don’t know what we’d do in that situation.”
Agbaji ended up returning to the game with tape on his left wrist. Agbaji started the game off slow, not recording his first basket until just under six minutes remaining in the second half. However, he only needed to see one fall through the basket as he then connected on two more threes and another layup. Agbaji ended with 10 points, scoring all 10 in the last six minutes of the game.
After Oklahoma tied the game at 62, there were only 29 seconds left on the clock as the Jayhawks decided to call their second to last timeout. After a drawn-up play, Braun was able to connect on a clutch three-point shot which brought the Kansas lead back up to three, 65-62. After two more free throws from Braun, the game was over. Self thought his shot was the biggest one of the game.
“Well, it won the game. So I think it’s pretty big, I mean, a tie game when you shoot it five seconds too early or better, it has got to go in. And it was against the 1-3-1 and he just jumped up and made it,” Self said. “It was good to see CB shoot the ball well and make a couple of threes. He hasn’t shot very many of them, and then of course the free throws were big as well. So yeah, it was a big-time play.”
As a team, the Jayhawks shot 47% from the field and from beyond the arc. Kansas also out-rebounded Oklahoma 32 to 31.
The Jayhawks will look to continue their three-game win streak as they head on the road to play against Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown. The game is scheduled for Saturday, and tipoff is set for 3 p.m.