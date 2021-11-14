Kansas men’s basketball cruised past Tarleton State Friday night in its first home game of the season 88-62.

Junior guard Christian Braun emerged with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a career-high five blocks. He joked about his performance postgame.

“I was a rim protector in high school,” Braun said. “No, I haven’t had five blocks before.”

Braun bounced back after an unfamiliar performance against Michigan State in which he scored just six points on seven attempts, while failing to connect from beyond the arc. Friday, the junior scored in stride, shooting 6-of-10 from the field.

However, senior guard Ochai Agbaji led the way with 25 points, earning his second straight game scoring 25 points or more. Super-senior guard Remy Martin contributed double digits too, scoring 14 points alongside super-senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands who came off the bench and collected 10 points.

“It’s electric,” Coleman-Lands said on Allen Fieldhouse following the game. “This atmosphere is like no other so it felt great.”

Freshman guard Bobby Pettiford and freshman forward KJ Adams Jr. provided a spark in the first half. Pettiford earned the most minutes off the bench, and played with a high level of poise despite playing just 11 minutes in the season opener.

“Bobby may have been as good a guard as we had tonight,” said coach Bill Self.

With 11 players seeing the court against Michigan State and 13 against Tarleton State, there’s at least one thing Self knows: the team has depth, and he will have decisions to make regarding the rotation in the coming weeks.

Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson has one more game left to serve on his suspension. But it remains to be seen how Wilson’s return will affect the rotation.

“Jalen is gonna play his minutes,” Self said before adding he isn’t sure yet how it’ll all play out. “I told our guys I think it’ll be game-to-game.”

Kansas moves to 2-0 on the season, and is back in action on Thursday, Nov. 18 against Stony Brook at Allen Fieldhouse, with tip-off set for 7 p.m.