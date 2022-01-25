Big Monday. Big game. Instant classic.
Kansas holds a one game lead in the Big 12 Conference following a pair of game sealing free throws from junior guard Christian Braun in the Jayhawks’ 94-91 victory over No. 13 Texas Tech.
In the final overtime period, Braun was the only player from either team that made all of his free throws, going 4-4. Both senior guard Ochai Agbaji and redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson missed the first shot of two free throw attempts.
Nonetheless, Agbaji and Wilson played pivotal roles in Kansas’ win, with a 37-point, career-high night, including the desperation heave that Agbaji made to send Kansas to double overtime. Wilson finished with nine points and 11 rebounds in all but two minutes on the floor.
The Jayhawks struggled defensively at times, specifically midway through the second half as Texas Tech began to chip away. But in the final overtime period, Kansas held the Red Raiders scoreless during the last 3:17.
Braun scored more than just buckets, but M-V-P chants while he exited the floor on Monday. However, freshman forward KJ Adams could have received the same royal treatment. In 17 minutes of action, Adams registered a rim grazing layup that produced a Jayhawk run, he fought for a defensive rebound that resulted in free throws for Kansas and he tipped in a layup from redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. that tied the game at 91.
Speaking of Harris, the point guard tallied two early game fouls that forced him to sit much of the first half and in his place was super-senior guard Remy Martin. Although Braun led the Jayhawks with six assists, Martin facilitated the offense and found open shooters, with five assists of his own.
Guard play became vital to the first half success for Kansas. Texas Tech coach Mark Adams alongside assistant coaches on the bench threw their hands up high, signifying to their players to close out with high hands to prevent the long range shots. This adjustment forced Kansas to attack the paint where the Jayhawks posted 18 of their 36 first half points.
High intensity effort plays changed the overall trajectory of the game whether they were in regulation or overtime. Most notably, Kansas outrebounded Texas Tech on the offensive end 16-9 and scored 19 second chance points as a result.
The Jayhawks battled out a near three-hour game in the Phog, but held on despite allowing 33 points to super-senior forward Bryson Williams, who fell just one-point shy of tying his career-high.
Kansas plays host to No. 12 Kentucky at 5 p.m. on Saturday. This game is a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.