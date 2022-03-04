Lately, junior guard Christian Braun has found his rhythm coming out of the halftime break, and though Thursday night was under different circumstances, his impact changed the outcome against TCU.
In games past, Braun’s sense of aggressiveness proved to be his downfall, but now coach Bill Self says it has to do with TCU’s defensive length and its way of playing with on-ball pressure. Through 20 minutes, Braun collected just four points but finished with 12 as No. 6 Kansas edged the Horned Frogs 72-68.
“Their length. He [Braun] wasn't open,” Self said of Braun's slow start. “Their length and the interchangeable parts keep you from shooting shots with space and time. So yeah, I didn't think CB played particularly well at all…until about midway through the second half…CB made a couple of big plays.”
Despite being tied up at halftime, TCU completed a short 5-0 run in less than a minute which put it up 44-39 right before the first media timeout of the half. The momentum clearly shifted from one team to the other, giving the Horned Frogs the first bit of breathing room all game.
From that point on until around the halfway point, TCU maintained its lead, responding to every answer Kansas tried to give. However, with 9:03 remaining on the game clock, the contest forever changed in Kansas’ favor.
With an assist by redshirt sophomore guard Jalen Wilson, Braun connected from deep to put the Jayhawks up 56-55 – the first lead for Kansas in the second half since the 17:32 mark. Then again, Braun nearly nailed the coffin shut with three to go up six and forced coach Jamie Dixon to take a timeout.
“I had a couple of shots…down the stretch that were open, and I hit him,” Braun said. “And that's what we needed to do. And that's what I need to do, you know, throughout the whole game, so we're not in that position…”
“When we kind of have that stretch where we build our lead and you know, CB [Braun] was obviously a part of that. It's just huge. But I'm just proud of him for that,” senior guard Ochai Agbaji said of his on-court reaction to Braun’s strong offensive run.”
Following Dixon’s timeout, Braun corralled a defensive rebound that ultimately led to a reverse layup from redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. putting Kansas up eight [69-61]. Down the stretch, the gap in points quickly closed, but Harris sent Jayhawk fans home happy with a game-sealing block – which he said was better than his game-winning layup against Iowa State from earlier this season.
“This one defense, defensive block, yeah,” Harris said.
No. 6 Kansas plays host to No. 21 Texas on ESPN at 3 p.m. Saturday.