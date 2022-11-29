Kansas Athletics announced the details of head football coach Lance Leipold’s extended contract Tuesday, keeping Leipold at the program until after the 2029-30 football season.
The contract also allows Leipold to leave the program without any repercussions if Kansas Athletics doesn’t make progress towards renovating the Anderson Family Football Complex by July 1, 2023, signaling a commitment towards Athletics’ 11th and Mississippi Project and its larger strategic plan.
Contract length and base salary
Effective as of Nov. 22, 2022, his contract runs through April 30, 2030. During that span, Kansas Athletics will pay Leipold around $5 million per year to be the football program’s head coach. Leipold will receive an additional $100,000 per year on his contract. This is comparable to the roughly $2.86 million Leipold made per year under the one-year contract extension he signed at the start of the season.
Leipold’s salary will also be re-evaluated around April 1, 2025, based on if his salary is within the top half of football salaries in the Big 12, and adjustments will be made to ensure so.
“We are very proud of the progress the program has made over the last 18 months and even more excited about what the future holds as we continue to build a program that will make Jayhawk fans everywhere proud,” Leipold said in a press release.
Buyout
Leipold’s release payment, or buyout, starts at $12.5 million if he leaves before April 30, 2023, and decreases to $1 million after May 1, 2028. He would have to pay Kansas Athletics if he chose to leave the program for any reason, such as going to another college program or accepting a position in the NFL.
As mentioned earlier, Leipold’s buyout is waived entirely if Kansas Athletics does not start renovating the Anderson Family Football Complex by July 1, 2023. Furthermore, if the same “meaningful and substantial progress” towards either adding square footage to the complex or to renovations for David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium by December 15, 2023, Leipold’s buyout can be waived entirely then.
Renovations to both the Football Complex and Memorial Stadium are part of Kansas Athletics’ 11th and Mississippi project, and the project is part of Athletics’ larger strategic plan.
“This new contract, along with the upcoming investment in our facilities, are a direct reflection of our profound commitment to building a first-class football program – one that will be a point of pride for all Jayhawks for years to come,” Director of Athletics Travis Goff said in a press release.
Leipold’s buyout also decreases by 50 percent if Goff leaves Kansas Athletics.
Assistant coaching salaries
Leipold will start with a $5 million pool for coaching jobs, and another $2.5 million for other staff positions. Both these pools will increase by $100,000 each year.
In addition to Leipold’s salary, the pools will also be adjusted as needed around April 1, 2025, to ensure the expenses are within the top half of the Big 12 Conference.
Incentives and other perks
Leipold is also eligible for incentive payments based on his performance as head coach. For seven or more regular-season wins beginning in the 2023-2024 season, Leipold will make $50,000.
As seven regular-season wins make him eligible for a bowl game, post-season participation for Kansas football starts at a $100,000 bonus for being an “Other Bowl game participant” and tops out at being a National Championship game participant, awarding the head coach $500,000. No bonus is mentioned for winning a National Championship.
Only the highest bonus is awarded to Leipold for bowl game participation, so if Leipold finishes the season with seven or more regular-season wins and plays in the National Championship, he will make $550,000 for his win total and for making a National Championship.
Other bonuses include playing in a Big 12 Championship game, finishing in a national poll, winning a national or conference-wide coaching award, and meeting certain criteria for players’ academic progress.
As part of the contract, a $750,000 signing bonus will be paid to Leipold.
Other benefits Leipold will receive from Athletics include two automobiles, $125,000 per year for private flights, and memberships at the Jayhawk Club and Lawrence Country Club.