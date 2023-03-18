The Kansas Jayhawks’ season ended with their loss to Arkansas on Saturday; a game in which they had their chances to come out on top. The ending of the game saw shades of the Jayhawks win over Ohio State in the Final Four of 2012, and Spurs legend Manu Ginobili but didn’t work in the Jayhawks’ favor.
One-and-one’s bite Kansas
With 9:07 left on the clock, Arkansas had diminished Kansas’ 12-point lead down to just two. The Jayhawks looked like they could have a chance to get out in transition, but redshirt senior Kevin McCullar Jr. was fouled before the Jayhawks could leak out.
McCullar, a 76% free throw shooter, stepped to the line for a one-and-one, and missed it. On the next trip down the floor, Arkansas took the lead on a three-pointer from freshman guard Jordan Walsh.
Following the timeout that Kansas called to stop the run, the ever-so-reliable, Big 12 Conference Player of the Year, redshirt junior Jalen Wilson got to have a crack at the one-and-one.
Wilson also missed his shot, leaving up to four-points on the line between McCullar and Wilson.
The Jayhawks didn’t shoot poorly down the stretch, going 12-for-17, but the timing of the misses really hurt Kansas.
The 10-second violation:
The Jayhawks had just gotten a huge stop up four with just over five-minutes to go. As freshman guard Gradey Dick had to battle hard to maintain his rebound, the shot clock had started for Kansas. Redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. got the ball from Dick and walked it up the court nonchalantly.
Harris almost unknowingly escaped the violation but was dinged for it, giving the ball back to Arkansas, who got a basket from junior guard Ricky Council IV.
If Kansas could’ve scored, they may have been able to put some extra pressure on Arkansas, and force them out of their game. Since the possession never really happened, Arkansas basically got a second chance to bring the game back within a possession.
Arkansas then made another basket to tie the game up at 61.
Jayhawks fail again to pull away again:
After McCullar’s three-pointer broke the deadlock, Kansas got a stop to get the ball back with 3:30 to go. With 12-seconds on the shot clock, sophomore forward KJ Adams got off a decent look from the right elbow but it fell off. Adams has hit the shot consistently throughout the season, but this time around it fell off.
Between the missed shot from Adams, and the unexpected turnover from Harris, the Jayhawks failed to step on the throat of the Razorbacks.
Ricky Council IV takes over for Arkansas:
The Wichita State transfer was the focal point for Arkansas’ offense down the stretch. It started when he drew a foul on McCullar when down three. He made both to put the pressure on Harris at the line, who missed one-of-two.
Council came down the floor and buried a mid-range jumper off the dribble that he had been inconsistent with all night. All of the sudden, it was tied again.
After Arkansas got a stop, Council came down and took the shot again with 52-seconds left. He just missed it, creating a shot that rattled around the interior of the rim for what felt like forever. While the ball was in the rim, it allowed senior forward Kamani Johnson time to get an edge on McCullar for the rebound.
Johnson eventually won the battle, grabbing the rebound and getting an easy bucket as a result. The play gave Arkansas a 67-69 lead.
After Wilson made two clutch shots from the line to tie it, Council took control of the game once again. McCullar tried to prevent that by sliding his feet in front of him to take a charge, but it was to no avail as he was called for a block. He tried to plead to the officials that Council lowered his shoulder, but the damage was already done, McCullar was fouled out of the game.
Council made the first free throw with poise, giving Arkansas a 68-67 lead with 23-seconds to play.
When Kevin McCullar missed the Big 12 championship game, his presence was missed by the Jayhawks in a variety of ways. Not having him for the next play may have cost the Jayhawks their season. Junior guard Joseph Yesufu was in for him when Council missed the second free throw.
When it rimmed off, everyone had done their respective job. Yesufu looked like he had the board, but Walsh was just able to disrupt the play enough to create a loose ball. Had McCullar, who averaged an even seven rebounds a game this season, been out there to have the chance at the rebound, things may have worked out differently.
The loose ball ended up with Council going to the line, where he made two more free throws. He ended the game 10-for-11 from the line, with his only miss creating two more chances for him.
Jayhawks down three:
Kansas got it in the hands of their star player, Wilson, who got fouled with eight-seconds left to bring the game back within one.
“We were trying to go for a three, too, whenever we could get and J-Will did a good job of getting fouled, and both options were there and Jalen took the two-point option,” acting head coach Norm Roberts said.
Following the free throws from Wilson, Kansas immediately fouled Council, who made two more from the line for Arkansas.
Kansas then had seven-seconds to make a game-tying three-pointer to send the game to overtime. However, whether intentionally or not, Arkansas played it smart by fouling Wilson with three-seconds left. Freshman guard Anthony Black got in Wilson’s way to foul him.
The contact was pretty light, as Wilson was spinning away from Black, but it was certainly enough to draw a whistle for the 48th time of the contest.
Wilson may have been able to have a look for the tie and increased Kansas’ odds, but he then had to find a way to make magic happen from the line as he faced two shots but needed three points.
Wilson took care of business on the first free throw, which sometimes gets overlooked in this scenario, creating an even more monumental task.
Roberts subbed in 6-foot-11-inch freshman center Ernest Udeh to try and get the rebound that the Jayhawks needed. Wilson knew he needed to miss the free throw in a funky way to try and make more time for Udeh and Adams to get the board, but he accidentally banked it in.
“I didn't try to make it; I was trying to miss it,” Wilson said.
San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili made the same mistake during a game in 2017 when he also was at the line down three. However, he missed the first free one and made the second, which would’ve made Wilson’s make even worse. Ginobili’s accidental make came in a regular season contest as opposed to an elimination game.
Arkansas was quick to get the ball in after the made free throw, which was well played since Kansas wasn’t ready to defend. They were ready to grab a rebound and try to either kick the ball out or go up and try to tie the game.
The quick inbound could’ve been avoided by Kansas had they had a substitute ready to go in the freak case that Wilson made the shot on accident. However, that is extremely hard to prepare for.
The ending was almost exactly the same as Kansas’ win over Ohio State in the 2012 Final Four, where the Buckeye’s Aaron Craft was called for a lane violation trying to miss a free throw down two.
Just like the Jayhawks dribbled out the clock in 2012 when Ohio State didn’t get matched up in time to foul, Arkansas did the same to Kansas, and dribbled out the clock, securing their spot in the Sweet 16.
Kansas ends its season with a lot of “what-ifs” as they fail to be the first team since the 2006 and 2007 Florida Gators to win back-to-back national championships.