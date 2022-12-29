The AutoZone Liberty Bowl came down to one play. There are a few factors that need to be addressed when talking about the failed two-point conversion on a trick play gone wrong from the Jayhawks’ 55-53 triple overtime loss that will be remembered for a long time. This article will break down the play that ended the Jayhawks’ historic comeback bid.
The play call:
The play showed shades of the “Philly Special” but has been run in two-point conversion situations and other parts of the field long before the Philadelphia Eagles unofficially got the naming rights after executing it in Super Bowl LII. The Jayhawks ran a similar play in their 2016 upset win over Texas to bring the game to 21-18, as wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. ran the ball in for two points after no receivers were open.
Kansas had its own variation, however. First, it involved redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean lining up a wide receiver — the Jayhawks had two quarterbacks on the field as junior quarterback Jalon Daniels lined up in his normal spot.
Dual quarterback formations have been used plenty of times this season in offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s system. Bean’s speed was too tempting for Kotelnicki not to feature in his offense. Bean was used as a decoy in the first quarter touchdown pass to sophomore running back Ky Thomas and just overshot Torry Locklin in the third quarter on his only pass attempt in regulation after receiving a backwards screen pass.
Bean was not randomly inserted into the game’s biggest moment to run a trick play.
The play call sheet was starting to get thin for the Jayhawks as they carried on. Starting in the second overtime, each team must go for two after scoring a touchdown, followed by every overtime after that being strictly two-point conversions.
The Jayhawks had to use two two-point conversion plays in regulation, making the final play their fourth attempt. Head Coach Lance Leipold admits that it was tough to get a play together after having shown their cards to Arkansas multiple times.
“When you go for a couple of two-point plays earlier, and then you get into situations where you gotta keep using two-point plays… you just don’t have a chart of like six of them or 10 of them on your play call sheet,” said Leipold.
However, the play call may not be what the problem was.
The Execution:
Unfortunately, there is no way to sugarcoat it: Bean failed to execute. His speed has been used so many times coming off of reverses and handoffs this year for the Jayhawks, and he could have used it to run the ball in as opposed to throwing it. He had sophomore tight end Jared Casey lead-blocking the one defender who could have tackled him had he committed to running early in the play.
He also had the chance to throw to senior tight end Mason Fairchild, who came open late after he did well in selling to the defense that he was in pass protection, then leaking out for a potential pass. No one on Arkansas’ defense appeared to have picked up on Fairchild as a receiver on that play.
However, Bean either did not see him or did not have the confidence to make the throw. His indecisiveness had taken away the run, and he ended up throwing the ball through the back of the end zone, which in no way could have ended well for Kansas as that play was do or die.
Was Bean aware that the game was on the line?
The thought of Bean not knowing the situation was not considered until after the press conference, so the question never got asked in the post-game press conference. However, the possibility exists that Bean did not know the situation.
The change for alternating two-point conversion attempts starting in the third overtime did not happen until 2021, so the change is new.
Bean had redshirt sophomore wide receiver, Lawrence Arnold, as the intended target, but it was much too high. The rule of “throw it to where only your guy can catch it” would not be important in this scenario, as an interception on that play gives the same result as an incompletion. There was no down to “play for another down” for. Arnold had a defender on him, and Bean basically threw the ball away as if he had another play if they did not score.
Was it the right call to take the ball out of Daniels’ hands?
Daniels was great with the ball in his hands all throughout the second half and overtime periods. He set a school record for single-game passing yards with 544 to go along with five touchdown passes. He also got a rushing touchdown in the game.
At the end of the day, Bean was trusted to deliver the clutch play for Kansas. It was not the lack of trust in Daniels; he had been near perfect since the second half began. The Jayhawks thought they should trust Bean as well. Bean had given the coaching staff plenty of reason to trust him throughout the year.
The coaching staff likely thought that bringing Daniels all the way to the left would pull Arkansas defenders over to that side for when Bean got the reverse to go back to the right. Regardless, it was not Daniels who decided the game for Kansas.
All in all, the two-point conversion would have pushed the game into a fourth overtime. The Jayhawks were not guaranteed a win had they executed on that play, but the classic “what if” question will be asked by many due to the shortcomings on that one play. The Jayhawks would come up on the losing end of an instant classic as they end their season at 6-7.