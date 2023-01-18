In the final moments of Kansas’ loss to Kansas State, they had numerous chances to win the game and could not make the decisive play. Whether it was at the end of regulation or in the final minute of overtime, the Jayhawks could not close it out when it counted.
The Jayhawks had three starters on the bench to end the game after they fouled out. Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar, sophomore forward KJ Adams, and freshman guard Gradey Dick all had to watch the closing seconds from the pine.
Kansas not having its normal guys on the floor at the end was impactful, to say the least. However, players and coaches agree that there is no excuse and that they should have still found a way.
“We got to find a way to win games like that,” said redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson.
Head coach Bill Self was in agreement and took part of the blame.
“Not an excuse, we got to do a little bit better, and certainly, I’ve got to do a better job of helping them,” Self said.
23 Seconds Left: Game tied at 72, Kansas ball:
The Jayhawks had the ball with the shot clock turned off. They had the last shot secured and ended up not getting one up.
The play was supposed to start with a reversal pass to freshman forward Zuby Ejiofor. However, getting a piece of the pass was the lengthy junior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin. Senior forward Keyontae Johnson scooped the ball up and looked poised to score.
Ejiofor, though, played great defense to prevent Johnson from winning the game. Johnson missed the lay-up, and redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson hustled back to grab the rebound to seal the extra period.
1 Minute Left in overtime: Kansas leads 82-81, Kansas ball: “The Timeout”
The Jayhawks had the ball in the hands of their best player on the night in Wilson as he began to back down the smaller senior guard Desi Sills. After Sills fell trying to draw a charge, help came from everywhere for the Wildcats.
Wilson kicked it out to junior guard Joseph Yesufu, who caught the ball with just 11 seconds left on the shot clock. After Yesufu started backing the ball out, with time running out on the shot clock, Self scrambled to the nearest referee to call a timeout.
As the timeout was coming to fruition, Wilson caught the ball at the logo, took a step in and launched a shot as the whistle blew. The shot went in, sending Kansas fans into misery after seeing it would not count.
Wilson was not upset about the play in the post-game press conference, saying that “it was a good timeout.”
The Jayhawks would resume play after the timeout with just five seconds on the shot clock. Wilson would end up hoisting a tightly contested step-back three that was missed.
"I called a timeout when Jalen made a bomb, and that could have been a difference between winning and losing,” Self said.
The shot from Wilson would have put Kansas up four with 30 seconds left.
30 seconds left, Kansas leads 82-81, 30 seconds left: Tang's Finest
To understand how the winning play was set up for Kansas State, one would need to know that the Wildcats had entered the ball into Johnson many times at the block throughout the game. Head Coach Jerome Tang knew this and designed the perfect play with that information.
Wilson went to deny the same pass the Wildcats had made into Johnson all game heavily. Johnson would spin out and go toward the basket, fooling Wilson. Senior guard Markquis Nowell delivered a perfect lob to Johnson, who finished it over Wilson.
The Wildcats had cleared out the entire right side for Johnson to be able to make that play, and their execution paid off.
“That was a great call. I can’t believe it was available. I’m disappointed it was available,” Self said.
Kansas State leads 83-82, 11 seconds left:
After another Self timeout, the Jayhawks had one last chance to clinch a win in Manhattan. They got the ball into the hands of their point guard, redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris, who drove the left side of the floor.
Strong help arrived from the corner from Nowell, who created a loose ball. On the ground, it was Harris against three Wildcats, and he eventually lost the ball.
Where was Wilson?
Wilson had 38 points on the night, so one would think that the Jayhawks would do anything to get the ball to him. With the makeshift lineup in the game, some players were put into a peculiar spot. One of those players was sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford.
“Bobby’s never thrown it inside-out,” Self said. “At the end, we tried to run some fake stuff just so could throw the ball to J-Will on the block. I thought he was open, and Bobby makes the safe play and throws it to Dajaun.”
Based on this quote, the plan was to get it to Wilson. However, with so many players in different spots, it was not a simple task.
What’s next for the Jayhawks?
The Jayhawks will take their 16-2 record back into Allen Fieldhouse to take on No. 14 TCU at noon on Saturday on CBS.