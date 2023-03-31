KU v Howard 1st Half Gradey Reaching

Kansas freshman guard Gradey Dick elevates as he lays the ball up toward the basket during the first half of the first round of the NCAA tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday, March 16.

 John Biehler/UDK

To no one's surprise, freshman guard Gradey Dick announced on Friday via Instagram that he will be declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. 

“As a kid from Kansas, I have fulfilled my goal of playing at my dream college,” Dick wrote in the post

In his freshman year, Dick averaged 14 points per game for the Jayhawks on 44% shooting, while going 40% from behind the arc. The former 2022 Gatorade High School Player of the Year was instrumental in Kansas’ journey to the NCAA tournament this season, earning Big 12 Conference All-Freshman Team honors along the way. 

“I will always have Kansas in my heart, but I now have to chase the ultimate dream that I have had since I first started playing ball,” Dick wrote. 

Throughout his short tenure at Kansas, Dick saw his name across several draft projection boards, with today having him as high as No. 8 overall according to NBAdraft.net.