To no one's surprise, freshman guard Gradey Dick announced on Friday via Instagram that he will be declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.
“As a kid from Kansas, I have fulfilled my goal of playing at my dream college,” Dick wrote in the post.
In his freshman year, Dick averaged 14 points per game for the Jayhawks on 44% shooting, while going 40% from behind the arc. The former 2022 Gatorade High School Player of the Year was instrumental in Kansas’ journey to the NCAA tournament this season, earning Big 12 Conference All-Freshman Team honors along the way.
“I will always have Kansas in my heart, but I now have to chase the ultimate dream that I have had since I first started playing ball,” Dick wrote.
Throughout his short tenure at Kansas, Dick saw his name across several draft projection boards, with today having him as high as No. 8 overall according to NBAdraft.net.